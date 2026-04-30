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Bob Olinger Retires After Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle Success

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle winner Bob Olinger surrounded by delighted connections. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Bob Olinger (4/1) won the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle on his final racecourse appearance at Punchestown today.

The 11-year-old son of Sholokhov delighted the thousands who descended on the County Kildare venue on Thursday as he claimed his 11 career success over jumps.

Ridden by jockeys’ title-chasing Darragh O’Keeffe, who rode a treble on the third day of the Festival to reduce the deficit between championship leader Jack Kennedy and himself to three, rode in the Robcour colours aboard Bob Olinger.

The Henry de Bromhead star received a tremendous reception from the crowd when he entered the winner’s enclosure a lap of the parade ring to applause from the crowd.

Jimmy Du Seuil (9/1), trained by Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, took the runner-up position, three-quarters-of-one length behind the winner.

Teahupoo, in the same ownership as the winner, but trained in County Meath by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy took third, three-and-a-half lengths further back, on ground that likely wasn’t ideal for him.

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