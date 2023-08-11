Ladies Football Final : Kerry v Dublin – Preview and Starting teams

Kerry Aims for Glory in All-Ireland Senior Final, Dublin Seeks Sixth Title

As the stage is set for the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final – Kerry v Dublin.

The Kingdom under the leadership of Declan Quill and Darragh Long, has a chance to secure a remarkable place in history by moving ahead on the all-time Senior roll of honours list.

Kerry’s Quest for Supremacy

With a current record of 11 All-Ireland Senior Championship victories, Kerry stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the legendary Cork teams that dominated from 2005 to 2016.

Dublin’s Pursuit of Excellence

Their formidable opponents, Dublin, are on a quest for their sixth title, building on their previous successes in 2010, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Kerry’s Illustrious Past

This upcoming showdown marks Kerry’s 14th appearance in the All-Ireland Senior Final, having faced disappointment against Meath in the 2022 decider and a loss to Cork in 2012.

Kerry’s Historic Achievements

Kerry’s journey to greatness began with their first Senior title in 1976, followed by an awe-inspiring nine-in-a-row triumph from 1982 to 1990.

A Glimpse of Victory

Kerry’s last Senior Final victory dates back to 1993, when they emerged victorious against Laois.

Managers thoughts

Kerry will need to prove they’ve evolved in the last 12 months both in terms of their tactical nous and big-match mentality, and Long is confident that they have.

“I think we’re a more mature team this year,” he says. “There’s times, the Meath game for instance there a couple of weeks ago in Tralee, very bad evening weather-wise, huge wind, got a great lead up, played really well in the first half and we just had to show a different style in the second half and I think the characteristics that we showed and the composure that we showed on the ball, which we developed in the second half even more so against Mayo by tagging on the scores that we didn’t get in the Meath game.

“Watching back that game and seeing where we went wrong and being very honest about where we went wrong and trying to learn from it, that definitely helped us this year. I think our League campaign was close to being flawless which culminated in a superb performance here at headquarters against Galway.

“Have we hit the heights of that game since? We probably haven’t but, look, there’s still one game to go in the season.”

Exciting Pre-Game Entertainment

As excitement builds for Sunday’s Croke Park triple-header, TG4’s Ceiliúradh Peil na mBan, hosted by Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will air on Saturday evening at 8pm.

A Tribute to the Finalists

This celebratory program will showcase all six counties competing in the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior deciders, featuring music from each region and insights from former players reflecting on the 2023 Championships and anticipating the grand finale on Sunday.

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Action

Spórt TG4 will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the TG4 All-Ireland Finals Day in Croke Park, sharing the excitement across their social media channels.

Global Access to the Action

Audiences worldwide can catch all the LGFA coverage on the TG4 Player, available at www.tg4.ie/beo, as well as on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App, ensuring everyone can be part of this thrilling sporting event.

Starting Teams for Dublin v Kerry

Teams will be announced on Friday afternoon

Prediction for Dublin v Kerry

The loss of inspirational team captain Siofra O’Shea to injury is a big blow that many feel I feel tip the scales in Dublin’s favour

