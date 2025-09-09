Steelers: Three Defensive Players Injured in Opener vs Jets
Update
Coach Mike Tomlin on injuries:
Derrick Harmon – knee – out
DeShon Elliott – knee – out
Malik Harrison – knee – out
Joey Porter Jr. – optimistic about availability
Nick Herbig – optimistic about availability
Pittsburgh edged New York 34–32 on a Chris Boswell 60-yard FG with 1:03 left, but Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), DeShon Elliott (knee) and Malik Harrison (knee) exited injured. Evaluations ongoing, per Mike Tomlin.
Game Recap
The Steelers opened the season with a dramatic victory over the New York Jets, sealed by a clutch 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Head Coach Mike Tomlin praised the resilience but admitted there’s “room for improvement,” citing the defense’s struggles to contain Justin Fields in his Jets debut.
|Player
|Line
|Justin Fields (Jets)
|16/22, 218 yds, 1 TD; 48 rush yds, 2 TD
|Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)
|22/30, 244 yds, 4 TD
|Chris Boswell (Steelers)
|GW FG from 60 yards (1:03 left)
What Tomlin Said
“Our slip was showing in some areas… We didn’t put enough pressure on Justin. There were instances we weren’t good enough.”
Rodgers’ Statement Debut
Aaron Rodgers made a point against the organisation that moved on from him last season, tossing four touchdown passes. “There were probably people in the organisation that didn’t think I could play anymore… nice to remind them I still can,” he said.
Key Takeaways
- Clutch factor: Boswell remains elite from distance; special teams deliver the winner.
- QB bounce: Rodgers’ command and red-zone precision lift a new-look Steelers offense.
- Defensive concern: Edge/contain issues vs QB run; explosive plays allowed.
- Health watch: Secondary depth tested if Porter Jr./Elliott miss time.