Steelers: Three Defensive Players Injured in Opener vs Jets

Game Recap

The Steelers opened the season with a dramatic victory over the New York Jets, sealed by a clutch 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Head Coach Mike Tomlin praised the resilience but admitted there’s “room for improvement,” citing the defense’s struggles to contain Justin Fields in his Jets debut.

Player Line Justin Fields (Jets) 16/22, 218 yds, 1 TD; 48 rush yds, 2 TD Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) 22/30, 244 yds, 4 TD Chris Boswell (Steelers) GW FG from 60 yards (1:03 left)

What Tomlin Said

“Our slip was showing in some areas… We didn’t put enough pressure on Justin. There were instances we weren’t good enough.”

Rodgers’ Statement Debut

Aaron Rodgers made a point against the organisation that moved on from him last season, tossing four touchdown passes. “There were probably people in the organisation that didn’t think I could play anymore… nice to remind them I still can,” he said.