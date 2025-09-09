Wicklow SFC: Heavy Bans After Rathnew vs Carnew Emmets Brawl

Five Rathnew players sanctioned with bans of up to five years after off-field brawl in Aughrim. Both clubs fined; appeals remain possible.

Major Sanctions Following Quarter-Final Brawl

Wicklow GAA has issued heavy punishments after shocking scenes at the Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Rathnew and Carnew Emmets in Echelon Park, Aughrim, on 30 August. The match ended in controversy after a serious fight broke out on the terrace in the closing minutes.

Footage of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media, shows a mass brawl involving spectators and individuals entering from the pitch. The violent outbreak lasted for roughly one minute and overshadowed the on-field action.

Bans and Fines

Five Rathnew players reprimanded for offences arising from the quarter-final.

reprimanded for offences arising from the quarter-final. Bans range from three years to five years , with at least one player sidelined for the maximum term.

, with at least one player sidelined for the maximum term. Both Rathnew and Carnew Emmets handed significant financial penalties.

All parties have the right to appeal the punishments. The sanctions were confirmed by the Wicklow GAA CCC, though details of exact offences remain undisclosed.