Wicklow SFC: Heavy Bans After Rathnew vs Carnew Emmets Brawl
Five Rathnew players sanctioned with bans of up to five years after off-field brawl in Aughrim. Both clubs fined; appeals remain possible.
Major Sanctions Following Quarter-Final Brawl
Wicklow GAA has issued heavy punishments after shocking scenes at the Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Rathnew and Carnew Emmets in Echelon Park, Aughrim, on 30 August. The match ended in controversy after a serious fight broke out on the terrace in the closing minutes.
Footage of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media, shows a mass brawl involving spectators and individuals entering from the pitch. The violent outbreak lasted for roughly one minute and overshadowed the on-field action.
Bans and Fines
- Five Rathnew players reprimanded for offences arising from the quarter-final.
- Bans range from three years to five years, with at least one player sidelined for the maximum term.
- Both Rathnew and Carnew Emmets handed significant financial penalties.
All parties have the right to appeal the punishments. The sanctions were confirmed by the Wicklow GAA CCC, though details of exact offences remain undisclosed.
Official Responses
Neither Rathnew Chairperson Harry Murphy nor Carnew Emmets Chairperson Brian Doran commented when approached. Michael O’Neill of the Wicklow GAA CCC also declined to comment, while the Wicklow GAA executive has remained tight-lipped.
“The deliberations will be sent to clubs by the CCC disciplinary,” Wicklow GAA Chairperson Damien Byrne said. “It is only right to let the clubs digest and deal with these matters internally, and no one in the GAA condones this behaviour.”
What’s Next?
The controversy comes just as the Wicklow Senior Football Championship semi-finals approach this weekend, alongside the semi-finals in the Intermediate and Junior grades. Despite the fallout, attention will quickly turn back to on-field matters as the county prepares for a big weekend of knockout football.
Supporters are urged to respect players, officials and fellow fans to ensure a safe and enjoyable championship.