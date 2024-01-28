Tyrone Triumph: Canavan Inspires Comeback Victory in Allianz League Opener

In a riveting showdown at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Tyrone launched their Allianz League Division One campaign with a captivating performance, orchestrated by the sensational Darragh Canavan, despite facing adversity with 14 men after Conn Kilpatrick’s expulsion.

First Half Recap:

– **Early Drama:** Roscommon took the lead through Diarmuid Murtagh’s strike, only for Canavan to respond swiftly, before Donie Smith’s goal swung momentum back in Roscommon’s favor.

– **Intensity Intact:** The first half showcased a fierce battle, highlighted by the emergence of Tyrone’s newcomers like Ciaran Daly, while Roscommon capitalized on counterattacks to keep the scoreline tight.

Half-Time Lead:

– **Tyrone’s Resurgence:** Despite facing stiff resistance, Tyrone clawed their way to a slender lead at halftime, courtesy of pivotal contributions from Seanie O’Donnell, Ben Cullen, and Niall Devlin.

Second Half Drama:

– **Numerical Setback:** Roscommon capitalized on Tyrone’s temporary numerical disadvantage after Dylan Ruane’s expulsion, but the tide turned further when Kilpatrick saw red.

– **Canavan’s Heroics:** Canavan’s heroics stole the show as he ignited a breathtaking rally, netting four consecutive points to propel Tyrone into a commanding position.

Closing Moments:

– **Tyrone’s Grit:** Led by Brian Kennedy’s leadership and stout defense, Tyrone weathered Roscommon’s late onslaught, denying scoring opportunities and securing the hard-fought victory.

– **Heart-Stopping Finish:** Despite Roscommon’s valiant effort, Tyrone’s resilience prevailed, sealing the win and igniting hopes for a successful league campaign.

Conclusion:

Tyrone’s triumphant start, fueled by Canavan’s masterclass and unwavering team spirit, sets a promising tone for their Division One journey, reaffirming their status as contenders and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the battles ahead.

FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS: Victory for Tyrone as they kickstart their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign. @TyroneGAALive 0-17@RoscommonGAA 1-11#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/tuW0QJBVOC — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 28, 2024

Scorers for Tyrone: D Canavan 0-8 (3f), C Daly 0-3, N Devlin 0-2, P Hampsey, M McKernan, S O’Donnell (m), B Cullen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-5 (4f), D Smith 1-0, N Daly, C Lennon, E Flynn, C Connolly, K Doyle, J Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; C Devlin, P Hampsey, C Quinn; A Clarke, M McKernan, T Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; N Devlin, P Harte, B Cullen; S O’Donnell, D Canavan, N Devlin. Subs: R Canavan for T Quinn (56), D Mulgrew for C Quinn (inj 63), J Donaghy for Cullen (75).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Murray, E Flynn, N Higgins; C Walsh, N Daly, E McCormack; K Doyle, D Ruane; C Connolly, D Smith, D Cregg; D Murtagh, C Cox, C Lennon. Subs: R Dolan for Higgins (50), L Glennon for Flynn (52), A McDermott for Lennon (56), A Glennon for Cox (60), J Fitzpatrick for Walsh (67).

