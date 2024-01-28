Review and video highlights – Mayo beat Galway in dour match

Mayo Dominates Galway in Convincing Victory: McStay’s Men Shine in Salthill Clash

Under Kevin McStay’s guidance, Mayo continues their dominance over Galway, securing their fourth win in five encounters with a commanding performance in Salthill.

First Half Action:

– **Early Misses:** Mayo squandered early goal opportunities before Eoghan McLaughlin’s clinical finish, assisted by Fergal Boland, opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

– **O’Connor’s Impact:** Mayo’s all-time leading scorer, Cillian O’Connor, sealed the first half with a penalty past Connor Gleeson, while Jack Carney’s late point capped off a stellar team effort.

Galway’s Struggles:

– **Injury Woes:** Galway faced setbacks with key players like Damien Comer sidelined, forcing Padraic Joyce to make adjustments, including drafting in Niall Daly.

– **First Half Drought:** Despite playing with the wind, Galway struggled to capitalize, scoring only five times and enduring a 19-minute scoring drought.

**Second Half Momentum:**

– **Mayo’s Control:** Boland continued to shine, contributing crucial points alongside debutant Liam Ó Conghaile, extending Mayo’s lead with McLaughlin’s goal.

– **Galway’s Response:** Galway rallied with Shane Walsh’s accurate frees and Paul Conroy’s impactful presence off the bench, but Mayo’s resilience held firm.

Closing Moments:

– **Mayo’s Flourish:** Boland’s prowess as a dual player was evident with his sublime point, while captain Paddy Durcan and Ryan O’Donoghue added to Mayo’s tally.

– **Dominant Finish:** Paul Towey’s immediate impact and Mayo’s defensive solidity sealed the deal, with O’Connor’s penalty and Carney’s late point securing a comprehensive victory.

Conclusion:

Mayo’s impressive display, highlighted by clinical finishing and resilient defense, underscores their superiority over Galway under McStay’s leadership, reaffirming their status as a formidable force in Gaelic football.

FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS: Mayo begin their defence of the Allianz Football League Division 1 title with a victory at Pearse Stadium. @Galway_GAA 0-10@MayoGAA 2-12#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/IH9B6mXrbH — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 28, 2024

Scorers for Mayo: Eoghan McLaughlin 1-0, Cillian O’Connor 1-0 (pen), Fergal Boland 0-3, Jordan Flynn 0-2, Ryan O’Donoghue 0-2 (2fs), Paul Towey 0-2, Jack Carney 0-1, Paddy Durcan 0-1 Bob Tuohy 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (1 45, 3fs), Liam Ó Conghaile 0-2, Dylan McHugh 0-1, Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1.

Mayo: Colm Reape; Sam Callinan, Rory Brickenden, Jack Coyne; Paddy Durcan, David McBrien, Eoghan McLaughlin; Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn; Conor Reid, Fergal Boland, Bob Tuohy; Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Diarmuid Duffy for Conor Reid (46), Paul Towey for Tommy Conroy (56), Cillian O’Connor for Aidan O’Shea (60), Donnacha McHugh for Bob Tuohy (63), Stephen Coen for Fergal Boland (70).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Eoghan Kelly; Séan Mulkerrin, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; John Maher, Dylan McHugh; Cein Darcy, Johnny Heaney, Cathal Sweeney; Liam Ó Conghaile, Niall Daly, Shane Walsh.

