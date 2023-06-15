The NBA Finals are underway, but the Boston Celtics will not achieve historic victory this season, since they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals. It was a sad season finale for the fans who had been promised so much. Celtics fans appeared to have a better chance to find no deposit bonuses at nodeposit.org this year than of making NBA history. The Celtics were among the favorites to win the NBA championship, but it appears that the luck of the Irish was not on their side. Despite the great disappointment, the team will hope to use their season’s experiences to go one better when the new NBA season begins in 2023.

Devastating End To The Season

The Boston Celtics would have been full of confidence when the NBA playoffs got underway, but those hopes were effectively dashed after losing each of their opening three games in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. No side has come back from such a disadvantage in NBA history, meaning that the chances were stacked against the Celtics reaching the NBA Finals. However, fans began to dream that the impossible could be achieved after the Celtics won in Miami in game four, before taking victory back at their home arena in game five. Hopes were raised even further following game six, as the Celtics edged to a dramatic 104-103 success at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to force a game seven.

Their dreams of completing an unlikely series victory were ultimately dashed in the final clash between the sides in the conference finals, as the Heat rose their game to win 103-84 against a Celtics side that looked drained following a huge week of exertions to get themselves back into contention.

Memorable Playoff Run

It was an excellent campaign for the Celtics up until their game seven defeat against the Heat, as they concluded the regular season in second overall, finishing just a single victory off the pace set by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics ended the regular season with a record of 57-25, and they were immediately listed among the most likely contenders for NBA Finals glory in 2023.

They aided those chances in the opening round of the playoffs, as they eased to a 4-2 series victory over the competitive Atlanta Hawks, with the Celtics blowing out in the sixth game between the sides to seal a 128-120 win. In the following round, they came up against the Philadelphia 76ers, who took an early game one advantage.

However, the Celtics turned the tide back in their favor with victories in games two and three, but the Sixers took victory in game four after a thrilling period of overtime. The Celtics showed their excellent character in this showdown, as they forced a game seven with victory on the road in game six before they eventually secured their place in the conference finals with a 112-88 win over the Sixers in front of their home fans on May 14.

Celtics Still Chasing NBA Glory

There are few more successful teams in the history of the NBA, with the Celtics having been a prominent side in the race for glory since their inception in 1946. The Celtics still hold a historic rivalry against the Los Angeles Lakers, with both of the famous franchises holding the joint record for most championship victories with 17. Boston won their first NBA title in 1957, before landing a further ten titles before the end of the 1970s. That period of dominance is still revered as one of the greatest dynasties in sporting history, but it wasn’t until the 1974 campaign that the Celtics once again climbed back to the top of the tree, winning two titles in three seasons. Victories since then have been few and far between, the last winning the title in 2008.

The Celtics have won the Eastern Conference title on ten previous occasions, including in 2022. However, last season ended in bitter disappointment, as they were bested in their NBA Finals showdown by the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Conclusion

The Boston Celtics remain one of the most talented sides in the NBA, and their departure at the final hurdle this season would have been a bitter pill to swallow. However, a lot of advantages could have been taken from their campaign, as they forced game sevens on two occasions against all odds. Unfortunately, they came up just short in their bid to reach a second straight NBA Finals this term, as they looked tired in their final game in the Conference finals against the Heat. But, hopes will be high that they can avenge that defeat when the next season gets underway later in the year.

