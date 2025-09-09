HomeRugbyLeinster Rugby Academy: Josh Neill to join in early 2026
RugbyRugby Irish

Leinster Rugby Academy: Josh Neill to join in early 2026

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
44

Academy News

Josh Neill to join Leinster Rugby Academy in early 2026

Irish-qualified back-row added to the Year One intake; arrival scheduled after he completes his school year in South Africa.

Academy 2025/26
Back-row Forward
Irish-qualified

Announcement

Leinster Rugby Academy Manager, Simon Broughton, has confirmed that Josh Neill has been added to the Year One Academy intake and will link up with Leinster Rugby in the early months of 2026. Neill, an Irish-qualified back-row, currently attends Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town and was recently named in the South Africa U-18 squad for their summer series against France, England and Ireland.

Neill plays his club rugby with Western Province. His older brother, Jordan, is already based in Ireland and currently plays cricket with the Northern Knights. Jordan has represented Ireland U-19s and made his senior Ireland debut in a One Day International against the West Indies earlier this summer.

Irish-qualified back-row Josh Neill, Leinster Rugby Academy
Back-row prospect Josh Neill will arrive in early 2026 to join Leinster’s Academy group.

Leinster Rugby Academy 2025/26

Year One

Player AIL Club
Tadhg Brophy Naas RFC
Jack Deegan Blackrock College RFC
Connor Fahy Clontarf FC
Páidí Farrell Old Wesley RFC
Lee Fitzpatrick Blackrock College RGC
Todd Lawlor Lansdowne FC
Ciarán Mangan Blackrock College RFC
Alex Mullan Blackrock College RFC
Josh Neill TBC
Mahon Ronan Old Wesley RFC

Year Two

Player AIL Club
Oliver Coffey Blackrock College RFC
Billy Corrigan Old Wesley RFC
Caspar Gabriel Terenure College RFC
Hugo McLaughlin Lansdowne FC
Ruben Moloney UCD RFC
Alan Spicer Clontarf FC
Andrew Sparrow St Mary’s College RFC
Stephen Smyth Old Wesley RFC

Year Three

Player AIL Club
Henry McErlean Terenure College RFC
Liam Molony Lansdowne FC
Conor O’Tighearnaigh UCD RFC

All clubs listed are Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) affiliates where applicable.


LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
John McKee to Captain Leinster as Larmour, Henshaw & Byrne Return for Cardiff Clash
Next article
Wicklow SFC: Heavy Bans After Rathnew vs Carnew Emmets Brawl
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie