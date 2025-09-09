Leinster Rugby Academy: Josh Neill to join in early 2026

Announcement

Leinster Rugby Academy Manager, Simon Broughton, has confirmed that Josh Neill has been added to the Year One Academy intake and will link up with Leinster Rugby in the early months of 2026. Neill, an Irish-qualified back-row, currently attends Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town and was recently named in the South Africa U-18 squad for their summer series against France, England and Ireland.

Neill plays his club rugby with Western Province. His older brother, Jordan, is already based in Ireland and currently plays cricket with the Northern Knights. Jordan has represented Ireland U-19s and made his senior Ireland debut in a One Day International against the West Indies earlier this summer.

Leinster Rugby Academy 2025/26

Year One

Player AIL Club Tadhg Brophy Naas RFC Jack Deegan Blackrock College RFC Connor Fahy Clontarf FC Páidí Farrell Old Wesley RFC Lee Fitzpatrick Blackrock College RGC Todd Lawlor Lansdowne FC Ciarán Mangan Blackrock College RFC Alex Mullan Blackrock College RFC Josh Neill TBC Mahon Ronan Old Wesley RFC

Year Two

Player AIL Club Oliver Coffey Blackrock College RFC Billy Corrigan Old Wesley RFC Caspar Gabriel Terenure College RFC Hugo McLaughlin Lansdowne FC Ruben Moloney UCD RFC Alan Spicer Clontarf FC Andrew Sparrow St Mary’s College RFC Stephen Smyth Old Wesley RFC

Year Three

Player AIL Club Henry McErlean Terenure College RFC Liam Molony Lansdowne FC Conor O’Tighearnaigh UCD RFC

All clubs listed are Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) affiliates where applicable.