John McKee to Captain Leinster as Larmour, Henshaw & Byrne Return for Cardiff Clash

By JoeNa Connacht
Team News

John McKee to Captain Leinster as Larmour, Henshaw & Byrne Return for Cardiff Clash

Leinster Rugby face Cardiff Rugby in a Bank of Ireland Pre-Season Friendly at Tallaght Stadium (KO 3pm). Tickets remain available.

Venue: Tallaght Stadium
Competition: Pre-Season Friendly
Kick-off: 3:00pm
Match Preview & Key Storylines

  • Captaincy: Hooker John McKee leads the side at Tallaght.
  • Big Returns: Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw are back after injury lay-offs.
  • Playmaker Watch: Harry Byrne pulls on the blue jersey after a loan spell with Bristol Bears.
  • Fan Engagement: Returning British & Irish Lions will attend and join a post-match signing session.
  • South Africa Tour Looms: This is the squad’s only pre-season hit-out before the BKT URC opener away to the DHL Stormers.

Confirmed Leinster Rugby XV

# Player Position
15 Hugo McLaughlin Full-back
14 Jordan Larmour Right Wing
13 Hugh Cooney Outside Centre
12 Charlie Tector Inside Centre
11 Andrew Osborne Left Wing
10 Harry Byrne Out-half
9 Fintan Gunne Scrum-half
1 Paddy McCarthy Loosehead Prop
2 John McKee (C) Hooker
3 Andrew Sparrow Tighthead Prop
4 Brian Deeny Lock
5 Diarmuid Mangan Lock
6 Alex Soroka Blindside Flanker
7 Will Connors Openside Flanker
8 James Culhane No. 8

Replacements (from)

Match-day bench to be confirmed from the following wider squad:

  • Alex Usanov, Jerry Cahir, Stephen Smyth, Niall Smyth, Rabah Slimani
  • Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Liam Molony
  • Scott Penny, Cormac Foley, Caspar Gabriel, Ciarán Mangan
  • Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Joshua Kenny, Ruben Moloney, Henry McErlean
Leinster Rugby warm-up at Tallaght Stadium in blue and white kit
Leinster warm up at Tallaght Stadium ahead of the Cardiff Rugby clash.

FAQs

Will there be a signing session? Yes — the returning British & Irish Lions will take part in a post-match signing session for supporters.

Is this the only pre-season game? Yes, this is Leinster’s sole pre-season fixture before departing for South Africa and the BKT United Rugby Championship opener.

Who is captain? John McKee will captain the team from hooker.


