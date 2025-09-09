John McKee to Captain Leinster as Larmour, Henshaw & Byrne Return for Cardiff Clash
Leinster Rugby face Cardiff Rugby in a Bank of Ireland Pre-Season Friendly at Tallaght Stadium (KO 3pm). Tickets remain available.
Match Preview & Key Storylines
- Captaincy: Hooker John McKee leads the side at Tallaght.
- Big Returns: Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw are back after injury lay-offs.
- Playmaker Watch: Harry Byrne pulls on the blue jersey after a loan spell with Bristol Bears.
- Fan Engagement: Returning British & Irish Lions will attend and join a post-match signing session.
- South Africa Tour Looms: This is the squad’s only pre-season hit-out before the BKT URC opener away to the DHL Stormers.
Confirmed Leinster Rugby XV
|#
|Player
|Position
|15
|Hugo McLaughlin
|Full-back
|14
|Jordan Larmour
|Right Wing
|13
|Hugh Cooney
|Outside Centre
|12
|Charlie Tector
|Inside Centre
|11
|Andrew Osborne
|Left Wing
|10
|Harry Byrne
|Out-half
|9
|Fintan Gunne
|Scrum-half
|1
|Paddy McCarthy
|Loosehead Prop
|2
|John McKee (C)
|Hooker
|3
|Andrew Sparrow
|Tighthead Prop
|4
|Brian Deeny
|Lock
|5
|Diarmuid Mangan
|Lock
|6
|Alex Soroka
|Blindside Flanker
|7
|Will Connors
|Openside Flanker
|8
|James Culhane
|No. 8
Replacements (from)
Match-day bench to be confirmed from the following wider squad:
- Alex Usanov, Jerry Cahir, Stephen Smyth, Niall Smyth, Rabah Slimani
- Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Liam Molony
- Scott Penny, Cormac Foley, Caspar Gabriel, Ciarán Mangan
- Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Joshua Kenny, Ruben Moloney, Henry McErlean
FAQs
Will there be a signing session? Yes — the returning British & Irish Lions will take part in a post-match signing session for supporters.
Is this the only pre-season game? Yes, this is Leinster’s sole pre-season fixture before departing for South Africa and the BKT United Rugby Championship opener.
Who is captain? John McKee will captain the team from hooker.