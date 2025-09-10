Heimir Hallgrimsson: Ireland Need a Miracle After Armenia Defeat

Heimir Hallgrimsson Admits Ireland Need a Miracle After Armenia Defeat

Heimir Hallgrimsson has admitted that his role as Ireland manager will now come under serious scrutiny after a crushing defeat in Yerevan.

Ireland’s hopes of staying alive in the World Cup qualifying campaign hang by a thread following a 2-1 loss to Armenia, a team ranked 105th in the world.The Icelandic coach, visibly frustrated, described himself as “lost for words” and acknowledged that his future will be questioned in the aftermath of the result. His contract runs until the end of Ireland’s World Cup journey, but with only one point collected from this crucial window, Hallgrimsson accepted that qualification now requires nothing short of a miracle.

Manager Under Pressure At the start of the campaign, Hallgrimsson had stressed that full points against Armenia were essential. Instead, Ireland fell short, leaving their manager to confront uncomfortable questions about his own position. “I’m not concerned about me. When you have a performance like this, the coach’s job is under question, that’s just the name of the game. The campaign? We probably need a miracle to qualify from now.” Hallgrimsson insisted that he constantly reviews his position, win or lose, but admitted this performance was particularly difficult to justify. “You always want to do better and restart. That’s the only thing we can do as coaches,” he said.

‘Lost for Words’ After Tactical Collapse Reflecting on the loss, Hallgrimsson described it as Ireland’s worst performance since his appointment. He highlighted failings in both defence and attack, criticising his side’s openness, indecision, and inability to win individual battles. “It was so unlike us in so many ways. Too many players had an off day and against a motivated side like Armenia, they deservedly won. We were absolutely second best.” He also dismissed the idea of offering excuses. While travel and recovery might have played a part, Hallgrimsson made it clear that Ireland must look inward and take responsibility. “There are probably a lot of reasons, but not excuses,” he insisted.