HomeSoccerHeimir Hallgrimsson: Ireland Need a Miracle After Armenia Defeat
SoccerSoccer Irish

Heimir Hallgrimsson: Ireland Need a Miracle After Armenia Defeat

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
28

Heimir Hallgrimsson Admits Ireland Need a Miracle After Armenia Defeat

Heimir Hallgrimsson has admitted that his role as Ireland manager will now come under serious scrutiny after a crushing defeat in Yerevan.
Ireland’s hopes of staying alive in the World Cup qualifying campaign hang by a thread following a 2-1 loss to Armenia, a team ranked 105th in the world.The Icelandic coach, visibly frustrated, described himself as “lost for words” and acknowledged that his future will be questioned in the aftermath of the result. His contract runs until the end of Ireland’s World Cup journey, but with only one point collected from this crucial window, Hallgrimsson accepted that qualification now requires nothing short of a miracle.

Manager Under Pressure

At the start of the campaign, Hallgrimsson had stressed that full points against Armenia were essential. Instead, Ireland fell short, leaving their manager to confront uncomfortable questions about his own position.

“I’m not concerned about me. When you have a performance like this, the coach’s job is under question, that’s just the name of the game. The campaign? We probably need a miracle to qualify from now.”

Hallgrimsson insisted that he constantly reviews his position, win or lose, but admitted this performance was particularly difficult to justify. “You always want to do better and restart. That’s the only thing we can do as coaches,” he said.

‘Lost for Words’ After Tactical Collapse

Reflecting on the loss, Hallgrimsson described it as Ireland’s worst performance since his appointment. He highlighted failings in both defence and attack, criticising his side’s openness, indecision, and inability to win individual battles.

“It was so unlike us in so many ways. Too many players had an off day and against a motivated side like Armenia, they deservedly won. We were absolutely second best.”

He also dismissed the idea of offering excuses. While travel and recovery might have played a part, Hallgrimsson made it clear that Ireland must look inward and take responsibility. “There are probably a lot of reasons, but not excuses,” he insisted.

Credit to Armenia

The manager praised Armenia’s approach, noting their spirit and sharpness following a 5-0 defeat to Portugal just days earlier. He contrasted that with Ireland’s lack of fight, despite having drawn 2-2 with Hungary in Dublin before travelling.

“We thought our preparation was good and we wanted to play the same way as before. But give credit to Armenia. They fought hard, they were sharp, and individually they outperformed us.”

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Steelers: Three Defensive Players Injured in Opener vs Jets
Next article
Clayton McMillan Outlines His Vision as New Munster Head Coach
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie