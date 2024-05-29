Group 1: Westmeath v Galway – GAA Championship Clash

Match Preview

The eagerly anticipated Group 1 clash in the GAA Gaelic football championship features Westmeath taking on Galway. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in their initial outings, setting the stage for a fascinating encounter. Galway will secure a place in the quarter-finals if they win.

Live Scores for Westmeath v Galway

Previous Encounters

Westmeath and Galway have met only twice previously in the championship. Westmeath claimed a narrow victory in an All-Ireland qualifier tie back in 2006, winning 1-8 to 0-10 in Pearse Stadium. However, Galway exacted revenge last year, securing a comfortable 0-20 to 0-12 win in Mullingar during the All-Ireland round robin series.

Championship Journey So Far

Galway

Galway 5-21 London 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-14 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 (Connacht final)

Galway 2-14 Derry 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin)

Galway have showcased their offensive prowess and defensive solidity, highlighted by their remarkable run of not conceding a single goal in their four championship games to date.

Top Scorers for Galway

R Finnerty: 1-21 (0-8 frees, 0-1 mark)

C Darcy: 2-4

P Conroy: 1-6

J Heaney: 0-7

T Culhane: 2-0

Westmeath

Wicklow 2-9 Westmeath 1-11 (Leinster first round)

Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11 (All-Ireland round robin)

Westmeath’s journey has been more challenging, with a narrow defeat to Wicklow in the Leinster first round and a five-point loss to Armagh in their initial All-Ireland round robin match.

Top Scorers for Westmeath

L Loughlin: 0-6 (0-3 frees)

J Heslin: 0-5 (0-2 frees)

J Lynam: 1-0

R Forde: 0-3 (0-1 free)

R O’Toole: 0-3

Key Insights

Galway’s stellar defense has not conceded any goals in their four championship games so far.

Rival managers, Pádraic Joyce (Galway) and Dessie Dolan (Westmeath), were both players in the first championship clash between these teams in 2006, with Dolan captaining Westmeath to a one-point win.

Westmeath is still seeking their first victory in the ‘round robin’ series introduced last year, having lost to Galway, Armagh, and drawing with Tyrone previously, and losing again to Armagh this year.

Team News

We will have team news on Friday afternoon.

Betting

Galway 1/8 Westmeath 6/1

Handicap – Galway -6 10/11

Conclusion

As Westmeath seek to register their first round robin win and Galway aim to continue their winning streak with both teams eager to secure vital points in Group 1. Expect Westmeath to get within 6pts.

