Group 2: Roscommon v Mayo – GAA Championship Showdown

Match Preview

The Group 2 clash in the GAA Gaelic football championship sees Roscommon taking on Mayo. Both teams have had different starts to their campaigns, with Mayo looking strong and Roscommon aiming to bounce back.

Previous Encounters

Roscommon and Mayo meet again in the Connacht championship for the second time this year. Mayo secured a five-point victory in the Connacht semi-final clash last month, adding to their recent dominance in this fixture.

Live scores for Roscommon v Mayo

Championship Journey So Far

Roscommon

Mayo 1-15 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)

Dublin 2-19 Roscommon 0-13 (All-Ireland round robin)

Roscommon have faced tough opposition, losing to both Mayo and Dublin, and will be eager to turn their fortunes around in this match.

Top Scorers for Roscommon

D Murtagh: 0-10 (0-5 frees)

D Cregg: 0-8 (0-3 frees)

C Cox: 0-4 (0-1 mark)

Mayo

Mayo 2-21 New York 2-6 (Connacht quarter-final)

Mayo 1-15 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 (Connacht final)

Mayo 0-20 Cavan 1-8 (All-Ireland round robin)

Mayo have had a solid campaign, highlighted by their convincing win over Cavan in their first All-Ireland round robin game.

Top Scorers for Mayo

R O’Donoghue: 1-33 (0-20 frees, 0-1 mark)

C O’Connor: 1-6 (1-0 pen)

M Ruane: 0-6

A O’Shea: 1-2 (0-1f)

F Boland: 0-5

Recent Championship Meetings

2024: Mayo 1-15 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)

2023: Roscommon 2-8 Mayo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

2020: Mayo 1-16 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)

2019: Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17 (Connacht semi-final)

2017: Mayo 4-19 Roscommon 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Replay

Key Insights

Roscommon and Mayo meet in the Connacht championship for the second time this year, with Mayo having won a Connacht semi-final clash last month by five points.

Mayo beat Roscommon by six points in this year’s Allianz League clash.

Team News for Roscommon v Mayo

We will have team news on Friday

Betting

Roscommon 9/4 Mayo 1/2 Draw 8/1

Conclusion

The upcoming match between Roscommon and Mayo promises to be an exciting encounter in Group 2. Roscommon will be determined to improve their performance, while Mayo aim to maintain their strong form. Expect Roscommon to win at 9/4

