Leinster v Connacht – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Leinster vs Connacht: Clash of Irish Provinces in URC Showdown

Kick-off: 7:35 pm, Friday, 31st May 2024

Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin

Match Preview

Leinster will welcome Connacht to the RDS Arena for their second interprovincial clash of the season and the final round of the 2023/24 United Rugby Championship (URC). Kick-off is scheduled for 7:35 pm on Friday. After a heartbreaking extra-time loss in the Champions Cup last weekend, Leinster faces a quick turnaround for this game.

Leinster’s Recent Form and Team News

Leinster are coming off a grueling Champions Cup match that extended into extra time, resulting in a tough loss. Given the emotional and physical toll of that match, it’s likely that Leinster will rest many of their key players for this URC fixture. Expect a lineup similar to the one that featured in their South African tour, giving opportunities to younger and less experienced squad members.

Leinster’s head coach Leo Cullen has named a team with a mix of experienced and fresh faces. Scott Penny will captain the side, with Rhys Ruddock making his 229th appearance before retirement. Jamie Osborne and Ciarán Frawley, who starred in the Champions Cup Final, start in the center. Sam Prendergast and Cormac Foley form a new half-back pairing.

Leinster Starting XV:

  • 1. Ed Byrne
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Ross Molony
  • 5. Brian Deeny
  • 6. Rhys Ruddock
  • 7. Scott Penny (C)
  • 8. Jack Conan
  • 9. Cormac Foley
  • 10. Sam Prendergast
  • 11. Rob Russell
  • 12. Ciarán Frawley
  • 13. Jamie Osborne
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien

Leinster Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Michael Milne
  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 19. Ryan Baird
  • 20. Max Deegan
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  • 22. Harry Byrne
  • 23. Charlie Ngatai

Connacht’s Form and Team News

Connacht has struggled over the past four months, reflecting a team in need of morale boosts. Despite these challenges, head coach Pete Wilkins has named a relatively strong squad for this fixture. Key players like Bundee

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch on TG4, Premier Sports 2 and URC TV.

