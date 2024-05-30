HomeRugbyRugby IrishIrish Rugby Inter-Provincial Derbys in URC 2024/25
Irish Rugby Inter-Provincial Derbys in URC 2024/25

R Date Home Away Venue KO GMT/BST
1 Sat, Sept 21 Munster Connacht Thomond Park 17:30
4 Sat, Oct 12 Leinster Munster TBC 17:45
5 Sat, Oct 19 Connacht Leinster Dexcom Stadium 19:35
8 Thurs, Dec 26 Leinster Connacht Aviva Stadium TBC
8 TBC Ulster Munster Kingspan Stadium TBC
9 TBC Connacht Ulster Dexcom Stadium TBC
9 TBC Munster Leinster Thomond Park TBC
14 TBC Connacht Munster Dexcom Stadium TBC
15 Sat, Apr 19 Leinster Ulster Aviva Stadium 19:35
15 Sat, Apr 19 Munster Vodacom Bulls Thomond Park 17:15
17 Fri, May 9 Munster Ulster Thomond Park 19:35

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Connacht Rugby – URC Home and Away fixtures for 2024/25
