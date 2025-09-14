Al Riffa comfortably wins Comer Group International Irish St Leger

Al Riffa (3/1) won the final Irish classic of the season, the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh on Sunday.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, the well-travelled son of Wootton Bassett, is owned by Australian Bloodstock, and is now the favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November.

Absolute demolition job 👊 𝐀𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐚 dazzles from off the speed in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh 💥 pic.twitter.com/YKC4KwU22h — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 14, 2025

Ridden by Donegal-born jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, the five-year-old ran out a four-length victor over British raider Amiloc (2/1), in the hands of Rossa Ryan.

Another overseas raider, Al Qareem, trained in Yorkshire by Karl Burke, was third, at 12/1 for rider Clifford Lee.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com