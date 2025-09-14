HomeOther SportsBoxingBREAKING: Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Found Dead at 46
BREAKING: Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Found Dead at 46

Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
World boxing champion Ricky Hatton has tragically been found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde. The
Stockport-born fighter was just 46 years old. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police Statement

Officers were called to Bowlacre Road, Hyde at 6:45am on Sunday, 14 September 2025. A spokesperson said:

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the
body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Storied Career

Born in Stockport and raised in Hyde, Hatton grew up at the New Inn pub on the Hattersley estate and turned professional at
18. Based at Billy “The Preacher” Graham’s gym in Moss Side, he went on to become one of Britain’s most successful fighters,
winning multiple world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight. He was crowned Fighter of the Year in 2015
and remains one of the most beloved figures in British boxing history.

Planned Comeback

Just two months ago, Hatton announced plans to make a stunning return to the ring more than a decade after his last
professional fight. He was set to face UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight showdown in Dubai on 2 December 2025.

A Candid and Courageous Life

Outside the ring, Hatton spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and addiction. He survived multiple suicide
attempts and reconciled with his family after seeking help. Fans and fellow athletes have praised his honesty and courage in
recent years for helping reduce stigma around mental health in sport.

Tributes are pouring in from across the sporting world for the man affectionately known as “The Hitman.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

