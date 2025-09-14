🏃 Clew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025 – Photos by Ian Redmond 📸

It was another fantastic day of running at the Clew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025, superbly organised by Pop Up Races. Runners were treated to scenic views and perfect racing conditions, with a competitive field across both events.

10k Results

Men’s Winner: Cian O’Reilly (1116) – 35:00

Cian O’Reilly (1116) – Women’s Winner: Ruth Swift (110) – 44:32

Half Marathon Results

Men’s Winner: Aaron O’Halloran (198) – 1:23:25

Aaron O’Halloran (198) – Women’s Winner: Patricia McLoughlin (1068) – 1:30:20

There was a great atmosphere on the course and at the finish line, with runners praising the event’s organisation, marshals, and the support from local spectators. Congratulations to all participants who took part and made the day such a success! 🎉

📸 Photos courtesy of Ian Redmond, find him on instragram

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com