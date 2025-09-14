HomeOther SportsClew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025 – Photos by Ian Redmond
Clew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025 – Photos by Ian Redmond

By JoeNa Connacht
Clew Bay half marathon 2025 - Photo credit Ian Redmond

🏃 Clew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025 – Photos by Ian Redmond 📸

It was another fantastic day of running at the Clew Bay Half Marathon & 10k 2025, superbly organised by Pop Up Races. Runners were treated to scenic views and perfect racing conditions, with a competitive field across both events.

10k Results

  • Men’s Winner: Cian O’Reilly (1116) – 35:00
  • Women’s Winner: Ruth Swift (110) – 44:32

Half Marathon Results

  • Men’s Winner: Aaron O’Halloran (198) – 1:23:25
  • Women’s Winner: Patricia McLoughlin (1068) – 1:30:20

There was a great atmosphere on the course and at the finish line, with runners praising the event’s organisation, marshals, and the support from local spectators. Congratulations to all participants who took part and made the day such a success! 🎉

📸 Photos courtesy of Ian Redmond, find him on instragram

 

Clew Bay half marathon 2025 – Photo credit Ian Redmond

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

