Tyrone Clinches Second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Title in Three Years with Spectacular Performance

In a thrilling display of attacking football, Tyrone secured their second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football title in three years, overcoming Kerry at Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Tyrone’s dominant performance shattered Kerry’s dreams of their first triumph since 2008, with all but two points of the Red Hand’s total coming from play.

Eoin McElholm Leads Tyrone’s Scoring Charge

Centre forward Eoin McElholm was the star of the match, contributing seven points, followed closely by Ruairi McCullagh and Ronan Cassidy, each adding five points. Corner back Joey Clarke not only excelled in defense but also scored a crucial first-half goal.

Kerry’s Early Lead and Tyrone’s Response

Despite early scores from Daniel Kirby and Eddie Healy putting Kerry in front by the eleventh minute, Tyrone quickly regained their footing. A well-executed goal in the 14th minute by Joey Clarke, assisted by Shea O’Hare, Gavin Potter, and Cassidy, turned the tide in Tyrone’s favor.

Tyrone’s Defensive Mastery and Continued Offensive Pressure

Tyrone’s defense, led by sweeper Callum Daly, stifled Kerry’s advances, forcing turnovers and maintaining pressure. McCullagh, McElholm, and Devlin contributed critical points, establishing a solid 1-8 to 0-7 lead at halftime.

Second Half Dominance and Kerry’s Last Ditch Efforts

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Tyrone extended their lead through scores from McCullagh and Odhran Brolly. Despite Kerry’s spirited efforts, including a penalty goal from Luke Crowley, Tyrone’s relentless attack, highlighted by Shea O’Hare’s pace and late scores from McElholm, sealed their victory.

Key Moments

– **Joey Clarke’s First-Half Goal**: Set the momentum for Tyrone.

– **Defensive Strength**: Callum Daly and Joey Clarke’s vital interceptions.

– **Second Half Surge**: McCullagh and Brolly’s early points after halftime.

– **Crowley’s Penalty**: Briefly brought Kerry within reach before Tyrone’s final scoring burst.

Tyrone scorers: J Clarke 1-0, E McElholm 0-7, R McCullagh (1f), R Cassidy (1f) 0-5 each, Cormac Devlin, O Brolly, C Owens 0-1 each.

Kerry scorers: L Crowley 1-1 (1-0 pen), C Dillon 0-8 ( 3f, 1m), E Healy 0-2, D Kirby, E Boyle, R Diggin 0-1 each.

TYRONE: C McAneney; J Clarke, B Hughes, Conor Devlin; S O’Hare, M Rafferty, O Brolly; R Fox, C O’Neill; Cormac Devlin, E McElholm, G Potter; R McCullagh, R Cassidy, C Daly. Subs: F Nelis for Conor Devlin (38), C Donnelly for Brolly (44), N Grimes for Potter (53), R Donnelly for Cassidy (61)

KERRY: M Tansley; M Lynch, D O’Callaghan, G Evans; C Keating, D O’Connor, C Lynch; R Stack, E Healy; D Kirby, O Ferris, T Kennedy; C Dillon, A Crowley, L Crowley.

Subs: R Diggin for O’Callaghan (29), P Lane for A Crowley (h-t), F Murphy for Kirby (45), E Boyle for Stack (46), A Segal for Evans (48), C Owens for McCullagh (58)

