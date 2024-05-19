HomeGAATyrone Clinches Second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Title in Three Years
GAA

Tyrone Clinches Second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Title in Three Years

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
10

Tyrone Clinches Second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Title in Three Years with Spectacular Performance

In a thrilling display of attacking football, Tyrone secured their second Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football title in three years, overcoming Kerry at Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Tyrone’s dominant performance shattered Kerry’s dreams of their first triumph since 2008, with all but two points of the Red Hand’s total coming from play.

Eoin McElholm Leads Tyrone’s Scoring Charge

Centre forward Eoin McElholm was the star of the match, contributing seven points, followed closely by Ruairi McCullagh and Ronan Cassidy, each adding five points. Corner back Joey Clarke not only excelled in defense but also scored a crucial first-half goal.

Kerry’s Early Lead and Tyrone’s Response

Despite early scores from Daniel Kirby and Eddie Healy putting Kerry in front by the eleventh minute, Tyrone quickly regained their footing. A well-executed goal in the 14th minute by Joey Clarke, assisted by Shea O’Hare, Gavin Potter, and Cassidy, turned the tide in Tyrone’s favor.

Tyrone’s Defensive Mastery and Continued Offensive Pressure

Tyrone’s defense, led by sweeper Callum Daly, stifled Kerry’s advances, forcing turnovers and maintaining pressure. McCullagh, McElholm, and Devlin contributed critical points, establishing a solid 1-8 to 0-7 lead at halftime.

Second Half Dominance and Kerry’s Last Ditch Efforts

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Tyrone extended their lead through scores from McCullagh and Odhran Brolly. Despite Kerry’s spirited efforts, including a penalty goal from Luke Crowley, Tyrone’s relentless attack, highlighted by Shea O’Hare’s pace and late scores from McElholm, sealed their victory.

Key Moments

– **Joey Clarke’s First-Half Goal**: Set the momentum for Tyrone.
– **Defensive Strength**: Callum Daly and Joey Clarke’s vital interceptions.
– **Second Half Surge**: McCullagh and Brolly’s early points after halftime.
– **Crowley’s Penalty**: Briefly brought Kerry within reach before Tyrone’s final scoring burst.

Tyrone scorers: J Clarke 1-0, E McElholm 0-7, R McCullagh (1f), R Cassidy (1f) 0-5 each, Cormac Devlin, O Brolly, C Owens 0-1 each.

Kerry scorers: L Crowley 1-1 (1-0 pen), C Dillon 0-8 ( 3f, 1m), E Healy 0-2, D Kirby, E Boyle, R Diggin 0-1 each.

TYRONE: C McAneney; J Clarke, B Hughes, Conor Devlin; S O’Hare, M Rafferty, O Brolly; R Fox, C O’Neill; Cormac Devlin, E McElholm, G Potter; R McCullagh, R Cassidy, C Daly. Subs: F Nelis for Conor Devlin (38), C Donnelly for Brolly (44), N Grimes for Potter (53), R Donnelly for Cassidy (61)

KERRY: M Tansley; M Lynch, D O’Callaghan, G Evans; C Keating, D O’Connor, C Lynch; R Stack, E Healy; D Kirby, O Ferris, T Kennedy; C Dillon, A Crowley, L Crowley.

Subs: R Diggin for O’Callaghan (29), P Lane for A Crowley (h-t), F Murphy for Kirby (45), E Boyle for Stack (46), A Segal for Evans (48), C Owens for McCullagh (58)

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Scottie Scheffler has been arrested for second-degree assault on a police officer
Next article
Leitrim Edges Longford in Thrilling Tailteann Cup Clash
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie