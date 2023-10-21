Munster Rugby begin season with 34-21 win over Sharks

Munster Rugby 34 The Sharks 21

Munster Rugby opened the 2023-24 URC Rugby Championship season with a victory over the Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

A small attendance on the opening weekend of the new season saw a young side, but with some experienced heads among the starting 15, score five tries to the visitors three for a 34-21 success.

First try of new season

Fast hands and enterprising work from Munster saw Shay McCarthy, who started the game due to the last withdrawal of Calvin Nash, made a break before offloading to Shane Daly. A hard tackle on the fullback saw the men in red in quickly to support and keep the momentum going before lock Edwin Edogbo use the advantage of his height to successfully stretch for the line and touch down for Munster’s opening score of the season. A Joey Carbery conversion added the extra two points to give the home side a 7-0 advantage with 22 minutes on the clock.

Munster quickly double their lead

The Sharks had little time to settle after conceding their first try of the season when Munster doubled their score. A Carbery break, with an offload to the on-running Alex Kendellen was in turn passed to Diarmaid Marron who was close in support of the Munster right flanker. Barron crashed over for his team’s second try of the evening, and an easy conversion which followed saw Carbery push the scoreboard out to 14-0.

While much of the opening 20 minutes of the game saw most of the play restricted to the midfield area, the final 10 minutes of the opening half saw two tries scored.

Bosch pace opens Munster

The Sharks finally got on the scoreboard after 37 minutes when the speedy Curwin Bosch broke through the Munster defence with men in red failing to even attempt a tackle on the fly half.

With Bosch in space he passed wide to Werner Kok with the right wing having a straightforward task in reaching the line. Bosch kicked for the extras and the visitors were now 7-14 behind.

Determined Frisch chases down kick

This did not last long, however, as moments before the half-time whistle Munster’s Antoine Frisch kicked ahead and chased down the ball. With uncertainty in the Sharks’ defence, neither Cameron Wright nor Marnus Potgieter managed to control the ball. Frisch, who had determinedly followed up his own kick managed to touch down. Confirmation from the TMO was required before the referee confirmed Munster’s third five-pointer of the first 40 minutes. Joey Carbery kicked the conversion from 35 metres to give his side a 21-7 lead at the break.

Half-time: Munster Rugby 21 Sharks 7

Despite an early Carbery penalty kick early in the second period, Sharks replacement Rohan Janse van Rensburg soon narrowed the de3ficit. The utility back who had replaced Murray Koster on the right wing at the beginning of the second half claimed his side’s second try of the game following a quick throw-in.. With Curwin Bosh again converting, the difference between the teams was down to 10 points; Munster leading 24-14.

Sheer force of numbers helped Munster to their next try of the game. With the Sharks scrum half Cameron Wright in the bin for a dangerous tackle, the men in red went from left to right of the field, before going the full way back again and finding Andrew Conway with no man to beat for the line. Carbery missed his first kick at goal in the game, which meant Munster were 29-14 ahead.

A late try from Munster scrum half Ethan Coughlan – which Carbery was unable to convert as his attempt rebounded off the upright – and a try on the 80th minute for the Sharks’ Aphelele Fassi saw the home side run out comfortable 34-21 winners to get their URC season off to a good start.

Full-time: Munster Rugby 34 Sharks 21

