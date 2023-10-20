Argentina 6-44 New Zealand in woeful World Cup Semi-Final

In a less than thrilling World Cup semi-final showdown, New Zealand emerged victorious with a commanding score of 44-6 against Argentina.

The All Blacks displayed their prowess on the field, leaving fans and experts in awe of their performance. This article delves into the match, featuring quotes from New Zealand’s star player, Jordie Barrett, and an analysis of their remarkable victory.

Jordie Barrett’s Proud Moment

New Zealand’s dynamic centre, Jordie Barrett, shared his feelings after the game, “It’s so sweet. It’s new territory for this group. We slipped at the semi-final hurdle four years ago. I am just so proud of this group. It’s not done yet. We will have a very tough match regardless of who we have next week. It’s another week, which we are so grateful for.” Barrett’s words reflect the team’s determination to reach the World Cup final once again.

A Stellar Defensive Effort

Barrett also commented on New Zealand’s exceptional defensive performance: “The conditions actually helped us a little bit. We were able to go forward and put their skillset under a wee bit of pressure with the greasy ball.

One to eight laid a massive foundation for us. Scrum penalties and some maul penalties took the sting out of their legs. The big boys did an outstanding job.” The All Blacks’ solid defensive efforts played a crucial role in their victory.

Preparing for the Final

Looking ahead to the final, Barrett acknowledged the mix of experience within the team: “I guess it’s new territory for a lot of boys but there is also World Cup winners and World Cup finalists, so we will call on their experience as much as we can. We are just going to enjoy the week as much as possible. It’s special times.”

Foster Delivers

New Zealand’s head coach, Ian Foster, faced doubts about his tenure, but the team’s impressive performance in the semi-final seems to be vindication for him. It’s worth noting that the All Blacks named Scott Robertson as their new head coach, raising questions about Foster’s future with the team. However, could Foster leave with a World Cup victory and a smile on his face?

A Dominant Display

The All Blacks demonstrated their dominance from the kick-off, operating in what seemed like first gear and gradually intensifying their gameplay. Their proficiency at the set-piece, particularly in the scrum, allowed them to maintain consistent pressure on Argentina. This strategy resulted in scrum penalties and even a try, showcasing their command over the game.

Record-Equalling Score

Will Jordan’s hat-trick and record-equalling score for the most tries in a single World Cup was a highlight of the match. His individual brilliance, exemplified by a remarkable chip-and-regather move, was a testament to the unique talent within the All Blacks’ squad. Such moments of magic are what set New Zealand apart and secured their spot in the World Cup final.

Conclusion

New Zealand’s 44-6 victory over Argentina in the World Cup semi-final was a masterclass in rugby excellence. The All Blacks displayed strength in both their defense and set-piece play, showcasing their determination to reach the final. As they prepare for the championship match, they have a mix of experienced winners and promising talents, making them a formidable force on the field. Foster’s redemption as a coach and the record-equalling performance of Will Jordan added to the spectacle, making this semi-final a memorable moment in rugby history.

WORLD CUP Argentina 6 New Zealand 44 FT HT 6-20

Tries TRIES Jordan (3), Barrett, Frizell (2), A Smith Conversions CONS Mo’unga (3) Boffelli (2) Penalties PENS Mo’unga

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com