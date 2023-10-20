Zebre v Ulster Rugby – Preview, Stats and Starting Team News

Breaking Down the Rivalry: Zebre Rugby vs. Ulster Rugby in the BKT United Rugby Championship. Kick off 1pm Saturday.

In the dynamic landscape of the BKT United Rugby Championship, Zebre Rugby stands at a crossroads, having lost twenty-one matches since their triumphant victory against Dragons RFC in April 2022. This article delves into the statistics and narratives surrounding Zebre Rugby’s journey, particularly against formidable opponents like Ulster Rugby.

Zebre’s Struggles: A Streak That Persists

Zebre Rugby’s fortunes have been challenging, with a notable statistic being their inability to secure a victory against Irish provinces since their win over Connacht in Galway back in February 2018. The Italians face a daunting task, aiming to break this streak and redefine their standing in the championship.

Round One Woes: An Unfavorable History for Zebre

Round one has proven to be a formidable hurdle for Zebre, having tasted victory only once before, notably against Southern Kings in 2018. The team faces an uphill battle each season opener, seeking to replicate the success achieved in that solitary triumph.

Stats

Ulster Rugby

•Sean Reffell made 42 tackles against Munster in Round 11 – 11 more than any other player managed in a single match last season

•Ulster scored a total of 16 maul tries in BKT URC 2, more than any other team. Their maul made 473 metres across the season

•Ulster made an average of 147 tackles per 80 minutes last season – more than any other team. They also averaged the second-most carries (122 per 80 minutes)

Ulster’s Dominance and Recent Setback

Ulster Rugby concluded the 2022/23 BKT United Rugby Championship regular season with a powerful statement, securing five consecutive victories. However, their journey was halted in the quarterfinals against Connacht. Notably, Ulster’s longstanding six-game winning streak against Italian opponents was broken with a 29-31 reversal to Benetton in Treviso in January.

Consistency in Season Openers: Ulster’s Strength

Ulster Rugby boasts an impressive record of not losing their opening game of a new season since 2013. This remarkable consistency sets the tone for their campaigns, reflecting the team’s resilience and strategic prowess.

Zebre’s Past Triumphs: A Glimmer of Hope

Zebre’s historical victories over Ulster, both occurring in Parma in 2014 and 2017, serve as a glimmer of hope for the Italian side. These past successes against formidable opponents highlight the potential for Zebre to spring surprises and upset the balance in their encounters with Ulster.

**Recent URC Meetings: A Look Back at the Battle of Titans**

**Introduction:**

Beyond the statistics and historical context, the recent encounters between Ulster Rugby and Zebre Rugby in the BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) add an extra layer of intrigue to their ongoing rivalry. Let’s dive into the match history and dissect the outcomes of their clashes in the recent seasons.

Head-to-Head Showdowns: URC Meetings Between Ulster and Zebre

*1. 23 February 2019 – Kingspan Stadium*

– Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Parma

– Result: Ulster Rugby 54 – 7 Zebre

*2. 01 November 2019 – Kingspan Stadium*

– Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Parma

– Result: Ulster Rugby 22 – 7 Zebre

*3. 16 November 2020 – Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi*

– Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

– Result: Zebre Parma 14 – 57 Ulster Rugby

*4. 19 March 2021 – Kingspan Stadium*

– Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Parma

– Result: Ulster Rugby 49 – 3 Zebre

*5. 02 October 2021 – Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi*

– Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

– Result: Zebre Parma 3 – 36 Ulster Rugby

*6. 25 November 2022 – Kingspan Stadium*

– Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Parma

– Result: Ulster Rugby 36 – 15 Zebre

Analysis: Patterns and Trends

Ulster Rugby has consistently demonstrated dominance in recent meetings, with impressive scorelines showcasing their offensive prowess. However, the 2020 clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi saw a significant reversal, indicating the unpredictability that makes each encounter compelling.

Predicted Score: Ulster Rugby 32 – 14 Zebre Rugby

Based on the historical trends, recent performances, and considering Ulster’s dominance in their encounters with Zebre, a predicted score of 32-14 in favor of Ulster seems plausible. Bookmakers expect Ulster to win by 15pts

Ahead of Ulster’s opening URC game of the 2023-24 season, the following players are currently unavailable for selection:

Marty Moore (Knee)

Greg Jones (Shoulder)

John Cooney (Calf)

Eric O’Sullivan (Shoulder)

Sean Reffell (Ankle)

James McCormick (Shoulder)

Alan O’Connor (Ankle)

Luke Marshall (Following graduated return to play protocols following a recent concussion)

Steven Kitshoff (RWC, South Africa)

Rob Herring (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Tom O’Toole (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Stuart McCloskey (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Iain Henderson (IRFU Player Management Programme)

