Irish Premier Division: Tips and Predictions for Friday’s Matches

The Irish Premier Division is the top tier of football in Ireland, and it features 10 teams competing for the title and European qualification. The season runs from March to November, with each team playing 36 matches.

The current champions are Shamrock Rovers, who won their 19th title in 2020. They are also the leaders of the 2023 season, with a 10-point advantage over second-placed Sligo Rovers.

This Friday, October 20, 2023, there will be nine matches played in the Premier Division, with all teams in action. Here are some tips and predictions for each game, based on the current form, head-to-head records, and injury news of the teams involved.

Bohemians vs St Patrick’sAthletic

Bohemians are third in the table, with 55 points from 29 games. They have won four of their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding only two. They have also won their last three home games, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

St Patrick’s Athletic are fourth in the table, with 53 points from 29 games. They have lost three of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding nine. They have also lost their last two away games, conceding five goals in total.

Bohemians have a slight edge over St Patrick’s Athletic in their recent meetings, winning three and drawing two of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Bohemians won 3-0 at Richmond Park.

Prediction: Bohemians to win.

UCD vs Cork City

UCD are bottom of the table, with 15 points from 29 games. They have lost four of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding 15. They have also lost their last four home games, conceding 12 goals in total.

Cork City are ninth in the table, with 23 points from 29 games. They have won two of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. They have also won their last two away games, scoring four goals and conceding one.

UCD have a poor record against Cork City in their recent meetings, losing four and drawing one of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Cork City won 2-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Prediction: Cork City to win.

Derry City vs Shelbourne

Derry City are seventh in the table, with 37 points from 29 games. They have won two of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. They have also won their last two home games, scoring six goals and conceding two.

Shelbourne are sixth in the table, with 40 points from 29 games. They have lost three of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding nine. They have also lost their last three away games, conceding seven goals in total.

Derry City have a balanced record against Shelbourne in their recent meetings, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Derry City won 2-1 at Tolka Park.

Prediction: Derry City to win.

Sligo Rovers vs Dundalk

Sligo Rovers are second in the table, with 58 points from 29 games. They have won three of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six. They have also won their last three home games, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

Dundalk are fifth in the table, with 46 points from 29 games. They have won two of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. They have also won their last two away games, scoring six goals and conceding two.

Sligo Rovers have a slight advantage over Dundalk in their recent meetings, winning two and drawing three of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Sligo Rovers won 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Prediction: Sligo Rovers to win.

Waterford vs Treaty United

Waterford are eighth in the table, with 28 points from 29 games. They have lost four of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. They have also lost their last two home games, conceding four goals in total.

Treaty United are tenth in the table, with 21 points from 29 games. They have drawn three of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding four. They have also drawn their last two away games, scoring one goal and conceding one.

Waterford have a good record against Treaty United in their recent meetings, winning three and drawing two of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Waterford won 1-0 at Markets Field.

Prediction: Waterford to win.

Galway United vs Wexford

Galway United are first in the First Division, with 54 points from 25 games. They have won four of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. They have also won their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.

Wexford are tenth in the First Division, with six points from 25 games. They have lost five of their last five matches, scoring one goal and conceding 15. They have also lost their last five away games, conceding 13 goals in total.

Galway United have a dominant record against Wexford in their recent meetings, winning five of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in August 2023, when Galway United won 4-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Prediction: Galway United to win.

Cobh Ramblers vs Kerry

Cobh Ramblers are seventh in the First Division, with 30 points from 25 games. They have won two of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven. They have also won their last two home games, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Kerry are ninth in the First Division, with 14 points from 25 games. They have lost four of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding 11. They have also lost their last three away games, conceding eight goals in total.

Cobh Ramblers have a slight edge over Kerry in their recent meetings, winning two, losing one, and drawing two of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in August 2023, when Cobh Ramblers won 2-1 at Mounthawk Park.

Prediction: Cobh Ramblers to win.

Bray Wanderers vs Finn Harps

Bray Wanderers are fourth in the First Division, with 41 points from 25 games. They have won three of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six. They have also won their last three home games, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

Finn Harps are third in the Premier Division, with 55 points from 29 games. They have won three of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four. They have also won their last two away games, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Bray Wanderers have a poor record against Finn Harps in their recent meetings, losing four and drawing one of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Finn Harps won 2-0 at Carlisle Grounds.

Prediction: Finn Harps to win.

Athlone Town vs Longford Town

Athlone Town are fifth in the First Division, with 40 points from 25 games. They have won two of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. They have also won their last two home games, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Longford Town are second in the First Division, with 48 points from 25 games. They have won four of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. They have also won their last three away games, scoring six goals and conceding one.

Athlone Town have a balanced record against Longford Town in their recent meetings, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in August 2023, when Athlone Town won 2-1 at City Calling Stadium.

Prediction: Athlone Town to win.

Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United

Shamrock Rovers are first in the Premier Division, with 68 points from 29 games. They have won five of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding two. They have also won their last five home games, scoring 14 goals and conceding one.

Drogheda United are eighth in the Premier Division, with 34 points from 29 games. They have lost three of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding nine. They have also lost their last two away games, conceding six goals in total.

Shamrock Rovers have a dominant record against Drogheda United in their recent meetings, winning five of their last five encounters. The last time they met was in July 2023, when Shamrock Rovers won 4-0 at Head In The Game Park.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers to win.

