Leitrim Edges Longford in Thrilling Tailteann Cup Clash

A dramatic stoppage-time point from Barry McNulty secured Leitrim a narrow one-point victory over neighbors Longford in the Tailteann Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Early Exchanges and Penalty Drama

The match saw the sides level three times in the opening quarter. Longford took a brief lead in the 16th minute with a point from Daniel Reynolds, but Leitrim responded swiftly. In the 23rd minute, Dessie Reynolds fouled Barry McNulty, leading to a penalty that Ryan O’Riordan converted, giving Leitrim a crucial three-point lead.

Back-and-Forth Battle

Leitrim extended their lead with a point from O’Riordan, but Longford fought back with scores from Darren Gallagher and Nevin O’Donnell. A fine point from Bryan Masterson and another from Dessie Reynolds cut the deficit to one point by the 35th minute. O’Riordan’s stoppage-time point left Longford trailing by one at halftime, 1-6 to 0-8.

Second Half Action and Key Moments

Longford equalized two minutes into the second half with a mark from Cathal McCabe. Gallagher had a goal chance, but Leitrim’s defense held firm. In a decisive four-minute spell, Barry McNulty scored 1-1 for Leitrim, including a goal set up by O’Riordan, putting Leitrim ahead.

Longford’s Resilience and Final Drama

Despite being rattled, Longford rallied with the introduction of Mark Hughes. Gallagher’s superb point and free reduced the gap to one point by the 57th minute. The game continued to see-saw, with Leitrim opening up a three-point lead by the 60th minute. Dessie Reynolds’ fifth point drew Longford level in the 68th minute.

In the final minutes, McNulty and Hughes traded points, but McNulty’s stoppage-time free sealed the victory for

Scorers for Leitrim: B McNulty 1-4 (2f), Ryan O’Rourke 1-1 (1-0pen), N O’Donnell (2’45), Riordan O’Rourke 0-2 each, J Foley, D Rooney, Tom Prior 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: Dessie Reynolds 0-5, D Gallagher 0-4 (3fs), A Farrell, Daniel Reynolds 0-2 each, B Masterson, C McCabe (m), J Matthews, M Hughes 0-1 each

LEITRIM: Nevin O’Donnell; Cathal McHugh, Mark Diffley, Aidan Flynn; Kieran Clancy, Radek Oberwan, Jack Foley; Jack Gilheany, Pearce Dolan; Barry McNulty, Ryan O’Rourke, Donal Wyrnn; Riordan O’Rourke, Darragh Foley, Tom Prior.

Subs: Jack Flynn for Oberwann (ht), Jamie McGreal for Clancy (50), Evan Sweeney for Riordan O’Rourke (57), Conor Reynolds for McHugh (61), Ben Guckian for Dolan 65

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Oisin O’Toole, Byran Masterson; Joseph Hagan, Ryan Moffett, Dessie Reynolds; Darren Gallagher, Paddy Kiernan; Aaron Farrell, Dylan Farrell, Daniel Reynolds (0-2); Cathal McCabe, Daniel Mimnagh, Jayson Matthews.

Subs: Enda Macken for D Farrell (31), Mark Hughes (0-1) for Mimnagh (44), Keelin McGann for Kiernan (50), Jack Macken for Matthews (56), Ciaran Scanlon for Daniel Reynolds (68)

