Group 1: Derry v Armagh – GAA Championship Showdown
Match Preview
The Group 1 encounter in the GAA Gaelic football championship features Derry facing Armagh. Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. This would be a disastrous loss for Derry after such a great start to the season.
Live scores for Armagh v Derry
Previous Encounters
Derry and Armagh last met in the championship in the 2023 Ulster final, which Derry won on penalties after extra-time. This game adds another chapter to their storied rivalry.
Championship Journey So Far
Derry
- Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 (Ulster quarter-final)
- Galway 2-14 Derry 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin)
Derry have struggled in their championship journey so far, suffering defeats to Donegal and Galway.
Top Scorers for Derry
- S McGuigan: 0-8 (0-4 frees)
- E Doherty: 0-5
- L Murray: 0-4
- B Rogers: 0-3
- P Cassidy: 0-3 (0-1 mark)
Armagh
- Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)
- Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6 (Ulster semi-final)
- Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 aet: Donegal won on penalties (Ulster final)
- Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11 (All-Ireland round robin)
Armagh have had a more balanced journey, with a notable victory over Westmeath in their first All-Ireland round robin game.
Top Scorers for Armagh
- R Grugan: 0-12 (0-8 frees)
- C Turbitt: 1-8 (0-2 frees)
- S Campbell: 1-4
- A Nugent: 0-6
- R O’Neill: 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)
Recent Championship Meetings
- 2023: Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 aet – Derry won on penalties (Ulster final)
- 2020: Armagh 0-17 Derry 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
- 2011: Derry 3-14 Armagh 1-11 (Ulster semi-final)
- 2010: Armagh 1-10 Derry 1-7 (Ulster preliminary round)
- 2007: Derry 0-10 Armagh 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers – R1)
Key Insights
- This will be Armagh’s fifth game in the championship. They conceded two goals against Down but none against Fermanagh, Donegal, or Westmeath.
- Derry are having their third outing, having lost to Donegal and Galway by six and five points respectively.
Group 1 Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|For
|Against
|Difference
|Pts
|Galway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-14
|0-15
|+5
|2
|Armagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0-16
|0-11
|+5
|2
|Derry
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-15
|2-14
|-5
|0
|Westmeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-11
|0-16
|-5
|0
Team News for Armagh v Derry
We will have team news on Friday.
Betting
Armagh 13/8 Derry 4/7 Draw 8/1
Conclusion
The upcoming match between Derry and Armagh is poised to be a crucial encounter in Group 1. Armagh will be looking to continue their strong form, while Derry will be eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks. Fans can expect a highly competitive game as both teams vie for important points in the championship. Expect Derry another close encounter maybe the draw at 8/1