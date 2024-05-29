Group 1: Derry v Armagh – GAA Championship Showdown

Match Preview

The Group 1 encounter in the GAA Gaelic football championship features Derry facing Armagh. Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. This would be a disastrous loss for Derry after such a great start to the season.

Live scores for Armagh v Derry

Previous Encounters

Derry and Armagh last met in the championship in the 2023 Ulster final, which Derry won on penalties after extra-time. This game adds another chapter to their storied rivalry.

Championship Journey So Far

Derry

Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 (Ulster quarter-final)

Galway 2-14 Derry 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin)

Derry have struggled in their championship journey so far, suffering defeats to Donegal and Galway.

Top Scorers for Derry

S McGuigan: 0-8 (0-4 frees)

E Doherty: 0-5

L Murray: 0-4

B Rogers: 0-3

P Cassidy: 0-3 (0-1 mark)

Armagh

Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6 (Ulster semi-final)

Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 aet: Donegal won on penalties (Ulster final)

Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11 (All-Ireland round robin)

Armagh have had a more balanced journey, with a notable victory over Westmeath in their first All-Ireland round robin game.

Top Scorers for Armagh

R Grugan: 0-12 (0-8 frees)

C Turbitt: 1-8 (0-2 frees)

S Campbell: 1-4

A Nugent: 0-6

R O’Neill: 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)

Recent Championship Meetings

2023: Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 aet – Derry won on penalties (Ulster final)

2020: Armagh 0-17 Derry 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

2011: Derry 3-14 Armagh 1-11 (Ulster semi-final)

2010: Armagh 1-10 Derry 1-7 (Ulster preliminary round)

2007: Derry 0-10 Armagh 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers – R1)

Key Insights

This will be Armagh’s fifth game in the championship. They conceded two goals against Down but none against Fermanagh, Donegal, or Westmeath.

Derry are having their third outing, having lost to Donegal and Galway by six and five points respectively.

Group 1 Table

Team P W D L For Against Difference Pts Galway 1 1 0 0 2-14 0-15 +5 2 Armagh 1 1 0 0 0-16 0-11 +5 2 Derry 1 0 0 1 0-15 2-14 -5 0 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 0-11 0-16 -5 0

Team News for Armagh v Derry

We will have team news on Friday.

Betting

Armagh 13/8 Derry 4/7 Draw 8/1

Conclusion

The upcoming match between Derry and Armagh is poised to be a crucial encounter in Group 1. Armagh will be looking to continue their strong form, while Derry will be eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks. Fans can expect a highly competitive game as both teams vie for important points in the championship. Expect Derry another close encounter maybe the draw at 8/1

