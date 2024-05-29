HomeGAAArmagh v Derry : Preview, Stats, Team News & Betting
Armagh v Derry : Preview, Stats, Team News & Betting

Group 1: Derry v Armagh – GAA Championship Showdown

Match Preview

The Group 1 encounter in the GAA Gaelic football championship features Derry facing Armagh. Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. This would be a disastrous loss for Derry after such a great start to the season.

Live scores for Armagh v Derry 

Previous Encounters

Derry and Armagh last met in the championship in the 2023 Ulster final, which Derry won on penalties after extra-time. This game adds another chapter to their storied rivalry.

Championship Journey So Far

Derry

  • Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 (Ulster quarter-final)
  • Galway 2-14 Derry 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin)

Derry have struggled in their championship journey so far, suffering defeats to Donegal and Galway.

Top Scorers for Derry

  • S McGuigan: 0-8 (0-4 frees)
  • E Doherty: 0-5
  • L Murray: 0-4
  • B Rogers: 0-3
  • P Cassidy: 0-3 (0-1 mark)

Armagh

  • Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)
  • Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6 (Ulster semi-final)
  • Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 aet: Donegal won on penalties (Ulster final)
  • Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11 (All-Ireland round robin)

Armagh have had a more balanced journey, with a notable victory over Westmeath in their first All-Ireland round robin game.

Top Scorers for Armagh

  • R Grugan: 0-12 (0-8 frees)
  • C Turbitt: 1-8 (0-2 frees)
  • S Campbell: 1-4
  • A Nugent: 0-6
  • R O’Neill: 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)

Recent Championship Meetings

  • 2023: Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 aet – Derry won on penalties (Ulster final)
  • 2020: Armagh 0-17 Derry 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
  • 2011: Derry 3-14 Armagh 1-11 (Ulster semi-final)
  • 2010: Armagh 1-10 Derry 1-7 (Ulster preliminary round)
  • 2007: Derry 0-10 Armagh 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers – R1)

Key Insights

  • This will be Armagh’s fifth game in the championship. They conceded two goals against Down but none against Fermanagh, Donegal, or Westmeath.
  • Derry are having their third outing, having lost to Donegal and Galway by six and five points respectively.

Group 1 Table

Team P W D L For Against Difference Pts
Galway 1 1 0 0 2-14 0-15 +5 2
Armagh 1 1 0 0 0-16 0-11 +5 2
Derry 1 0 0 1 0-15 2-14 -5 0
Westmeath 1 0 0 1 0-11 0-16 -5 0

Team News for Armagh v Derry

We will have team news on Friday.

Betting

Armagh 13/8 Derry 4/7 Draw 8/1

Conclusion

The upcoming match between Derry and Armagh is poised to be a crucial encounter in Group 1. Armagh will be looking to continue their strong form, while Derry will be eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks. Fans can expect a highly competitive game as both teams vie for important points in the championship. Expect Derry another close encounter maybe the draw at 8/1

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

