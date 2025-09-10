Clayton McMillan Outlines His Vision as New Munster Head Coach

Clayton McMillan made his first appearance in front of the media as Munster head coach this week, bringing with him a commanding presence that left an immediate impression.The former Chiefs and Māori All Blacks boss addressed reporters at Munster’s high-performance centre in Limerick, setting out his philosophy and the cultural approach he plans to bring to the province. The 51-year-old New Zealander, a former police officer, spoke with authority and honesty, leaving no doubt that while he respects Munster’s current set-up, he has also been brought in to challenge and evolve the environment.

‘A Different Set of Eyes’ “There is a lot of good stuff being done here. Everything that we are doing well, I don’t find any reason to disrupt. But it’s also my job to be a little bit of a disruptor – to bring a different set of eyes, look at things differently, and challenge the way things are being done.” McMillan stressed that healthy debate among the coaching staff will be central to Munster’s growth. “We don’t always agree, but at some stage you’ve got to commit and move forward. That, to me, is a highly functioning coaching group. Not one that just agrees with everything I say.”

Settling in Limerick McMillan has relocated to Limerick with his wife and two children, Ari (16) and Peata (14). He arrives with a reputation as one of New Zealand rugby’s most respected coaches, having been tipped as a future All Blacks boss after successful stints with the Chiefs, Māori All Blacks, and All Blacks XV. It was with the latter that he oversaw a win against Munster in Thomond Park last November. Before accepting the Munster role, McMillan sought advice from influential rugby figures including Joe Schmidt, Rob Penney, and former Munster players Jason Holland and Rua Tipoki. “There’s been a number of people that I’ve spoken to, just to get guidance around Irish culture. What am I walking into? What am I likely to expect? It was about removing some of the unknowns.”

Embracing Irish Culture McMillan admitted that adapting to Irish culture is one of the most important aspects of his role. Known for his expertise in building culture during his four years with the Chiefs, he is taking a patient approach in Limerick, observing and asking questions as he learns. “I asked the players for feedback at the end of training. The session may have gone really well, but the Irish way seems to be focusing on the three or four things that didn’t go well. Everyone tells me, ‘That’s just the Irish, we’re glass-half-empty people.’ That’s not my view, but it’s important we also recognise the good things.” Smiling, McMillan added: “So, in other words, I’m here to make Munster’s glass half full – hopefully, all the way full.”

Raising Standards and Player Empowerment McMillan made it clear that while assistants Mike Prendergast (attack) and Denis Leamy (defence) will have autonomy in their roles, ultimate responsibility lies with him. His philosophy is focused on consistency, culture, and player development. “It’s not about judging ourselves when we’re at our best, it’s about judging ourselves when we’re at our worst. We need to raise the floor instead of raising the bar. My job is to empower players and get as many Munster players into green jerseys as possible.” He also underlined his belief that culture drives success: “Leaders create culture. Culture is driven by behaviours, and behaviours determine outcomes.”

As McMillan settles into life in Limerick, he is already winning respect for his clarity of thought and cultural awareness. The real test, however, will begin when Munster’s season kicks off and his philosophy is put into practice on the pitch.