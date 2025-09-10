HomeRugbyRugby IrishSquad Update: Munster Prepare for Bath at Virgin Media Park
Squad Update: Munster Prepare for Bath at Virgin Media Park

The Munster Rugby squad are preparing at the High Performance Centre ahead of Friday’s pre-season clash with Premiership champions Bath at Virgin Media Park (7pm). Tickets are available here.

A total of 39 Munster players were in action last weekend, with 31 featuring against Gloucester and eight others lining out in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup for their clubs.

Positive Injury Update

There was good news for head coach Clayton McMillan as all 31 players came through the Gloucester clash with no new injury concerns. In addition, Shane Daly, Jeremy Loughman, Ethan Coughlan, Oli Jager and Lee Barron all made successful returns from injury.

With just under three weeks to go until the United Rugby Championship opener away to Scarlets, several players are stepping up their recovery and beginning to reintegrate into training:

  • Jean Kleyn (knee)
  • Diarmuid Barron (shoulder)
  • Edwin Edogbo (back)
  • Roman Salanoa (knee)

Munster Senior Challenge Cup Action

Eight Munster players also saw club action at the weekend in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup:

  • Young Munster: Conor Bartley, Fionn Gibbons, and Academy scrum-half Jake O’Riordan featured in their win over Clonmel RFC.
  • Cork Constitution: Academy out-half Dylan Hicks made his club debut alongside hooker Danny Sheahan in a victory over Dolphin RFC.
  • Garryowen: Academy centre Gordon Wood and prop Ronan Foxe helped secure victory against Old Crescent.
  • Nenagh Ormond: Darragh McSweeney made his debut as holders defeated UL Bohemian.

Upcoming Fixtures & Tickets

  • Friday, September 12 – Pre-Season: Munster Rugby v Bath Rugby, Virgin Media Park, 7pm | Buy tickets here
  • Saturday, October 4 – URC Round 2: Munster Rugby v Cardiff Rugby, Thomond Park, 7.45pm | Buy tickets here
  • Friday, October 10 – URC Round 3: Munster Rugby v Edinburgh, Virgin Media Park, 7.45pm | Buy tickets
  • Saturday, October 25 – URC Round 5: Munster Rugby v Connacht, Thomond Park, 7.45pm | Buy tickets here
  • Saturday, November 1 – Munster Rugby v Argentina XV, Thomond Park, 5pm | Buy tickets here
  • Saturday, November 29 – URC Round 6: Munster Rugby v DHL Stormers, Thomond Park, 5.30pm | Buy tickets here
  • Saturday, December 13 – Champions Cup Round 2: Munster Rugby v Gloucester Rugby, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.30pm | Buy tickets here

