Squad Update: Munster Prepare for Bath at Virgin Media Park

A total of 39 Munster players were in action last weekend, with 31 featuring against Gloucester and eight others lining out in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup for their clubs.

Positive Injury Update

There was good news for head coach Clayton McMillan as all 31 players came through the Gloucester clash with no new injury concerns. In addition, Shane Daly, Jeremy Loughman, Ethan Coughlan, Oli Jager and Lee Barron all made successful returns from injury.

With just under three weeks to go until the United Rugby Championship opener away to Scarlets, several players are stepping up their recovery and beginning to reintegrate into training: