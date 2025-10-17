Connacht v Vodacom Bulls – Full Preview, Team News & Betting Odds

Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls – Team News, Form & Betting Preview (URC Round 6)

Competition: BKT United Rugby Championship – Round 6

Venue: Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Date: Friday, 17 October 2025 – Kick-off 7.45pm

TV: Live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2

🟢 Connacht Team News

Head Coach Stuart Lancaster has named a powerful Connacht lineup featuring the return of Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, and Mack Hansen, with all three British & Irish Lions starting as the province looks to make Dexcom Stadium a fortress once more.

Captain Cian Prendergast moves to openside flanker, joined by Josh Murphy and Sean Jansen in a dynamic back row. Darragh Murray and David O’Connor form the second-row partnership, while Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, and Finlay Bealham complete the front row.

Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane renew their half-back pairing, with Bundee Aki and Byron Ralston combining in midfield. Hansen lines out at full-back behind wingers Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins.

The replacements include a 5:3 split, with academy graduates Matthew Devine, Cathal Forde, and Sean Naughton covering the backline — Naughton hailing from Kilkenny, while Devine and Forde are Galway natives.

Unavailable: Denis Buckley (hamstring), Paul Boyle (shoulder), Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder), Temi Lasisi (knee), Oisín Dowling (knee), Niall Murray (ankle).

“The Bulls are a formidable side, with a strong blend of power up front and pace in the back field. They were URC finalists for a reason last year, and we’re expecting a response after their defeat in Ulster. With the fans behind us, three returning Lions and a much-improved performance, it should make for a great game.”

— Stuart Lancaster

🐃 Vodacom Bulls Overview

The Bulls arrive in Galway after a bruising 28–7 defeat to Ulster in Belfast. That result ended their perfect start to the URC campaign, and they’ve now lost two consecutive away matches — something they haven’t done three times in succession since 2023.

Head coach Jake White has opted for rotation, resting several senior Springboks and naming a youthful, developmental squad for the trip to the West of Ireland.

⚖️ Strength Comparison: Bulls vs Ulster (Away) vs Connacht (Away)

⚫ Team that played Ulster (lost)

Handré Pollard at 10 ✅

Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr & Jannes Kirsten in the pack ✅

Zak Burger at 9 ✅

Backline of Pollard, Vorster, Moodie, Le Roux & Jacobs

First-choice front row: Steenekamp, Grobbelaar, Louw

Verdict: A frontline Bulls team – arguably their strongest available XV apart from a few resting Springboks like Nortje and Coetzee. It was picked to win and had vastly more Test experience.

🔵 Team to play Connacht (this week at Dexcom Stadium)

Missing Pollard, Burger, van Staden, Carr, Kirsten & Steenekamp

Keagan Johannes (10) and Paul de Wet (9) start — both inexperienced

Captain Reinhardt Ludwig leads, with fringe or academy forwards (Xaba, Theron, Rudolph)

Bench includes Vorster, Papier, Jacobs & Grobbelaar for impact

Verdict: This is a second-string Bulls team designed to give young players exposure and rest key stars after a bruising Ulster trip. It’s lighter up front and inexperienced at half-back.

Final Verdict:

✅ Stronger Team: vs Ulster

⚠️ Weaker Team: vs Connacht (development side)

💸 Betting Market Movement

Connacht opened +6 at home to the Bulls on Monday but have since been smashed into -1 favourites by Thursday evening — one of the biggest URC line moves of the week.

Punters have piled into the home side after Jake White’s selection announcement, viewing this as a golden opportunity for Connacht to record a morale-boosting win.

Handicap Shift (Mon ➜ Thurs):

Connacht +6 ➜ -1 🔥 7-point swing – strongest market move of the week

📊 Recent Form & Head-to-Head

Fixture Result Venue 01 Oct 2021 Connacht 34–7 Bulls Galway 30 Sep 2022 Bulls 28–14 Connacht Pretoria 25 Nov 2023 Bulls 53–27 Connacht Pretoria 30 Nov 2024 Connacht 14–28 Bulls Galway

Connacht have won only two of their last eight URC games — both against Italian sides.

Their only home defeat in the last four was 21–31 to Edinburgh.

Bulls have lost their last two away matches and both most recent trips to Irish provinces.

Connacht’s only previous win vs Bulls came in Galway (34–7, 2021).

📉 Stat Leaders 2025/26

Connacht:

Top Try Scorers – D. O’Connor, D. Tierney-Martin, J. Ioane, S. Jansen, S. Naughton (1 each)

Top Points – Cathal Forde (9)

Bulls:

Top Try Scorer – Johan Grobbelaar (3)

Top Points – Keagan Johannes (15)

Head-to-Head:

Top Try Scorers – David Hawkshaw

Top Points – David Kriel (17)

💰 Betting Tips & Prediction

It’s very hard back Connacht at 8/11 when they were 5/2 on Monday, but punters can’t see them losing against a 3rd string Bulls team.

Market Odds Pick Connacht to Win 8/11 ✅ Strong value Connacht -1 Handicap 10/11 🔥 Smart play Total Points under 49.5 Evens 🌧️ Weather dependent Anytime Try Scorer – Mack Hansen 5/2 ✨ Returning Lion magic Connacht 1-7 Winning Margin 4/1 🏠 Tight home win

Prediction: Connacht 27 – 20 Vodacom Bulls

Connacht should have too much power, structure, and experience for a youthful Bulls side. Expect Aki’s carrying and Blade’s tempo to dictate proceedings, with Hansen likely to shine under the lights.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com