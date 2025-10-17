Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby – Preview, Teams & Prediction
Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 October 2025 Kick-off: 5:15pm Live on: TG4 & Premier Sports 1
🏉 Match Preview
Leinster Rugby return to Croke Park for a blockbuster Round 4 clash in the BKT United Rugby Championship, welcoming rivals Munster Rugby in front of what’s expected to be a near-capacity crowd. Leo Cullen’s side began their campaign with a convincing 31–5 win over the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium last weekend and now look to extend their perfect record at Croke Park, where they’ve won all five previous fixtures across all competitions. Jack Conan captains the side on his first appearance of the season, as four British & Irish Lions return to the starting XV. RG Snyman partners James Ryan in the second row, while Jamison Gibson-Park makes his seasonal bow alongside Sam Prendergast. Tommy O’Brien earns his 50th Leinster cap and James Lowe continues on the wing. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose reunite in midfield for the first time in 2025/26. Munster, meanwhile, have enjoyed a superb start to the season with three wins from three and 14 of a possible 15 points. Graham Rowntree’s men make 10 changes from last week’s win over Edinburgh, but the return of Tadhg Beirne as captain is a massive boost. Dan Kelly, Shane Daly, and Jack Crowley all start in a reshuffled backline, while Edwin Edogbo returns to the second row after a long injury absence.
📊 Form & Head-to-Head
Leinster have won all five matches ever played at Croke Park.
They have not lost to an Irish province since Ulster’s victory in May 2024.
Munster are unbeaten in their last six URC games since losing to Cardiff in April.
Leinster have won their last four meetings with Munster since the 2024 URC semi-final at Aviva Stadium.
Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets): 15. Jamie Osborne (66) 14. Tommy O’Brien (49) 13. Garry Ringrose (139) 12. Robbie Henshaw (107) 11. James Lowe (93) 10. Sam Prendergast (36) 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (157) 1. Paddy McCarthy (9) 2. Rónan Kelleher (80) 3. Tadhg Furlong (155) 4. RG Snyman (22) 5. James Ryan (97) 6. Alex Soroka (19) 7. Josh van der Flier (159) 8. Jack Conan (166) CAPTAINReplacements: 16. Dan Sheehan (73), 17. Andrew Porter (140), 18. Thomas Clarkson (61), 19. Brian Deeny (39), 20. Max Deegan (139), 21. Scott Penny (90), 22. Fintan Gunne (19), 23. Ciarán Frawley (106)
🔥 Munster Rugby Team News
Munster Rugby: 15. Shane Daly 14. Andrew Smith 13. Tom Farrell 12. Dan Kelly 11. Thaakir Abrahams 10. Jack Crowley 9. Ethan Coughlan 1. Michael Milne 2. Diarmuid Barron 3. John Ryan 4. Edwin Edogbo 5. Fineen Wycherley 6. Tadhg Beirne (C) 7. Jack O’Donoghue 8. Brian Gleeson Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Ronan Foxe, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. Gavin Coombes, 21. Paddy Patterson, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Alex Nankivell Unavailable: Oli Jager (HIA), Mike Haley (HIA), Calvin Nash (shoulder), Tom Ahern (HIA), Craig Casey (hamstring), Niall Scannell (hand), Alex Kendellen (ankle), Conor Bartley (hamstring).
📈 Prediction & Analysis
The inclusion of six Lions in Leinster’s matchday squad underlines their intent to dominate the early URC rounds. RG Snyman’s adds intrigue, but Munster’s heavy rotation and inexperienced bench could be exposed at Croke Park’s wide spaces. Munster’s pack will need a huge shift from Beirne and Edogbo to counter Furlong, Ryan and van der Flier’s physicality. Jack Crowley’s kicking game will be vital, but Leinster’s depth and home record make them strong favourites. Prediction: Leinster by 12 points. Handicap: Leinster -14 (unchanged since opening line).
🧾 Match Officials
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)
Assistant Referees: Peter Martin (IRFU), Jonny Erskine (IRFU)
