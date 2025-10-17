Hollywoodbets Sharks v Ulster Rugby – Preview, Teams & Prediction
Venue:
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban Date:
Saturday, 18 October 2025 Kick-off:
3pm (UK/IRL) / 4pm (SA) Live on:
Premier Sports & URC.tv
🏉 Match Preview
The Hollywoodbets Sharks
finally return home to Durban after three consecutive away games, still searching for their first win of the 2025/26 BKT United Rugby Championship
. Standing in their way are Ulster Rugby
, who arrive in South Africa with maximum points from their opening two matches but a poor record on their travels. The Sharks welcome back several of their Springbok stars
, including Siya Kolisi
, Eben Etzebeth
, Ox Nche
, Bongi Mbonambi
and Vincent Koch
, while the explosive Grant Williams
and Andre Esterhuizen
also start in a much-strengthened lineup. Their only defeat in the last ten home Championship games was a narrow 10–7 loss to Leinster in March, and they will fancy their chances of finally putting a win on the board. For Ulster, Richie Murphy
makes five changes from last week’s win over the Vodacom Bulls. Ireland internationals Iain Henderson
and Jacob Stockdale
return to the starting XV, while Michael Lowry
is fit again to start at full-back. Young fly-half Jack Murphy
continues his partnership with Nathan Doak
, who was Player of the Match last weekend. The Ulstermen’s form at home has been excellent, but they’ve lost their last four visits to South Africa
and will need to front up physically against a Sharks pack brimming with World Cup winners.
📊 Form & Head-to-Head
- Sharks are winless this season but did draw 17-all away to Dragons in Round 2.
- Their last ten home URC games include only one defeat — 7-10 to Leinster (March 2025).
- Sharks have won just one of their last four fixtures against Irish provinces.
- Ulster have maximum points from their two games so far in 2025/26.
- Ulster won only twice away from home in last season’s URC.
- These sides have met four times, with two wins apiece; Ulster’s last victory in Durban was 31-24 in February 2023.
💪 Hollywoodbets Sharks Team News
Hollywoodbets Sharks:
15. Edwill van der Merwe 14. Ethan Hooker 13. Jurenzo Julius 12. Andre Esterhuizen 11. Makazole Mapimpi 10. Siya Masuku 9. Grant Williams 1. Ox Nche 2. Bongi Mbonambi 3. Vincent Koch 4. Eben Etzebeth 5. Marvin Orie 6. Siya Kolisi 7. Vincent Tshituka (C) 8. Phepsi Buthelezi Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Ruan Dreyer, 19. Bathobele Hlekani, 20. Emmanuel Tshituka, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Jordan Hendrikse, 23. Lukhanyo Am
🟡 Ulster Rugby Team News
Ulster Rugby (caps in brackets):
15. Michael Lowry (125) 14. Werner Kok (16) 13. James Hume (101) 12. Stuart McCloskey (206) 11. Jacob Stockdale (135) 10. Jack Murphy (15) 9. Nathan Doak (91) 1. Sam Crean (4) 2. Tom Stewart (57) 3. Scott Wilson (37) 4. Iain Henderson (165) CAPTAIN
5. Harry Sheridan (43) 6. David McCann (70) 7. Nick Timoney (169) 8. Juarno Augustus (2)