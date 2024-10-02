HomeGAAFootball Review Committee Interprovincial Series: Managers and players
Expect no quarter asked and no quarter given as Galway and Kerry do battle again on Sunday. Photo credit: Shane Tighe

This month, some of the GAA’s most high-profile figures will be leading the charge in the Football Review Committee (FRC) Interprovincial Series at Croke Park. Set for October 18 and 19, this eagerly anticipated event will see Pádraic Joyce (Galway), John Cleary (Cork), Kieran Donnelly (Fermanagh), and Dessie Dolan (ex-Westmeath) manage Connacht, Munster, Ulster, and Leinster, respectively.

The games will test the FRC’s proposed rule changes in a live environment, starting with semi-finals broadcast on TG4. Finals for both the Cup and Shield will follow, televised by RTÉ, offering fans a unique two-day showcase. Tickets are available for €15 (adults) and €5 (children), granting access to both days.

Players who have exited their county championships will take part, with these “sandbox games” being crucial in deciding whether these potential rule changes, driven by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, will be ratified at the upcoming Special Congress.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

