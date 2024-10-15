HomeRugbyRugby IrishConnnacht v Leinster - Preview, Stats, Team News & Tickets
Connnacht v Leinster – Preview, Stats, Team News & Tickets

Connacht will host rivals Leinster in a highly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday at 7:35 pm at Deacons Stadium.

Both teams enter the fixture with contrasting form, with Leinster aiming to extend their unbeaten run and Connacht seeking a statement win in front of their home crowd.

Connacht Rugby – Season So Far

Connacht has played four matches in the 2024/25 URC season, recording two wins (against the Sharks and Scarlets) and two losses (to Munster and Ulster). Key players for Connacht include Ben Murphy, the team’s top try-scorer with 4 tries, and Cathal Forde, who has amassed 24 points with two tries and consistent kicking. Dave Heffernan has also contributed with two tries this season. Connacht has shown resilience at home, winning four of their last six matches at Deacons Stadium, and will need to capitalize on that form to challenge Leinster.

Leinster Rugby – Dominance Continues

Leinster remains undefeated in the URC, winning all four of their matches this season. Their attacking prowess has been led by Jack Conan, who tops their try charts with 5 tries, followed by Caelan Doris (4 tries) and Jordan Larmour (3 tries). On the kicking front, Ciaran Frawley has added 17 points to Leinster’s tally. Leinster has dominated this fixture in recent years, winning their last seven URC matches against Connacht, including a 49-8 rout in March 2022.

Team News – Update at 12 pm Thursday

Both teams are expected to release their final lineups on Thursday at 12 pm. Connacht fans will be eager to see if head coach Pete Wilkins makes any tactical changes, while Leinster coach Leo Cullen may rest some players ahead of key European fixtures.

Prediction

The bookmakers favor Leinster by 10 points, but Connacht’s home advantage could make it a closer contest. Will Connacht break Leinster’s dominance, or will Leinster extend their URC winning streak?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

