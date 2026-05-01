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Lossiemouth gives Mullins & Townend Punchestown Champion Hurdle win

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Lossiemouth, the 2026 Boodles Champion Hurdle winner, is greeted by winning connections in the Punchestown winner's enclosure after today's Grade 1 success Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Lossiemouth (2/7 favourite) completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown double on Friday as she ran out a five-length winner of the day four feature at the Co Kildare track, the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

The win also completed a Grade 1 double for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins, the fourth winner of the day for the Closutton handler.

Lossiemouth tracked the leaders throughout the two-mile championship race before taking second place on entering the home straight. As the crowd cheered from the packed Punchestown stands, the Rich Ricci-owned mare made her move.

She soon quickened away from the field before staying on impressively for a five-length victory over the 2025 Cheltenham Champion Hurdler Golden Ace (11/1), with Lorcan Williams in the saddle.

Wilful, trained in England by Jonjo and A.J. O’Neill, who had lead or disputed the lead in the earlier stages of the race, kept on one-paced for third, eight lengths behind the runner-up.

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