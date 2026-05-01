Lossiemouth gives Mullins & Townend Punchestown Champion Hurdle win

Lossiemouth (2/7 favourite) completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown double on Friday as she ran out a five-length winner of the day four feature at the Co Kildare track, the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

The win also completed a Grade 1 double for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins, the fourth winner of the day for the Closutton handler.

🩷 Queen of the two-milers 💚 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 is a class apart in the @Boodles Champion Hurdle.@punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/KuTdylMNws — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 1, 2026

Lossiemouth tracked the leaders throughout the two-mile championship race before taking second place on entering the home straight. As the crowd cheered from the packed Punchestown stands, the Rich Ricci-owned mare made her move.

She soon quickened away from the field before staying on impressively for a five-length victory over the 2025 Cheltenham Champion Hurdler Golden Ace (11/1), with Lorcan Williams in the saddle.

🗣️”She has it all.” Paul Townend gives us his verdict on another special performance from Lossiemouth ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CWJTa9CHE5 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 1, 2026

Wilful, trained in England by Jonjo and A.J. O’Neill, who had lead or disputed the lead in the earlier stages of the race, kept on one-paced for third, eight lengths behind the runner-up.

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