Bronze for Kate O’Connor at World Indoor Championships

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor won a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships this evening and in the process becomes the first Irishwoman to win two World Indoor medals.

The Dundalk St Gerard’s AC athlete began the final event of the day, the 800m, in Poland in a strong position.

O’Connor produced a personal best of 2:10.26 to take the bronze medal. She finished only 49 points behind gold medallist Sofie Dokter of The Netherlands on a score of 4,888. American Anna Hall took silver with 4,860 points.

𝐒𝐇𝐄'𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!!!🙌 It's BRONZE for Kate O'Connor who continues her remarkable medal-winning-run at major championships🤩 The first Irishwoman to win two World Indoor medals👏Outstanding!!!! ⏱️2:10.26 PB over 800m for a new 4839 National Record🤯… pic.twitter.com/5ZDYtc4fw9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 22, 2026

Kate O’Connor’s reaction

Reacting to her achievement this evening, Kate O’Connor stated:

“I came here with very high expectations and although I maybe didn’t meet them, I’m coming away a world bronze medallist and I really can’t complain with that. I think it’s probably a good thing that I am walking away thinking I could do a little better, but ultimately I’m delighted.”

Good start in 60m hurdles

O’Connor started the 60m hurdles strongly this morning as she clocked 8.23 seconds – just 0.02 outside her personal best set at the recent National Indoor Championships. She then achieved a best clearance of 1.81m in the high jump, achieved on her final attempt despite tripping on a cable during her opening run-up.

In the shot put, the final event of the morning session, the 25-year-old opened with 14.59m, improved to a 1cm personal best of 14.65m in her second round, and then extended that further to 14.70m with her final throw.

The Irish athlete began the evening session with a foul in the long jump before producing a best of 6.38m on her final attempt.

Array of medals

This result continues a remarkable run of success at major championships for O’Connor. In 2025, the Dundalk athlete claimed a bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships, took silver at the World Indoor Championships, struck gold at the World University Games, and silver at the World Outdoor Championships.

Only two Irish athletes, Sonia O’Sullivan and Catherina McKiernan, have now won more individual global medals at senior championships.

Outlining her plans for this season, O’Connor explained:

“My plan is to do the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. I’ll open at the Commonwealths, and then the Europeans are the main aim for me. I want to try and win gold. It’s going to be a tough competition, but if you don’t go in with the mindset to win gold, you’re never going to do it. I’m going to work really hard for the next four or five months and put myself in the position to win that gold.”

Day 3 Results Summary

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – 60m Hurdles: 8.23

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – High Jump: 1.81m

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – Shot Put: 14.70m

Sarah Lavin – 60m Hurdles Heats – 8.08 (5th, did not advance)

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – Long Jump: 6.38m

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – 800m: 2:10.26 PB

Kate O’Connor – Pentathlon – BRONZE (4839 Points NR)

Team Ireland Results Summary

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Pentathlon – BRONZE NR

Nick Griggs – Men’s 3000m – Final – 9 th overall

overall Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 3000m – Final – 13 th overall

overall Mark English – Men’s 800m – SF Stage – 14 th overall

overall Bori Akinola – Men’s 60m – SF Stage – 15 th overall

overall Maeve O’Neill – Women’s 800m – SF Stage – 18 th overall

overall Lauren Roy – Women’s 60m- SF Stage – 19 th overall

overall Emma Moore – Women’s 800m – Heats – 22 nd overall

overall James Gormley – Men’s 1500m – Heats – 29 th overall

overall Ciara Neville – Women’s 60m – Heats – 31 st overall

overall Sarah Lavin – Women’s 60m Hurdles – Heats – 32nd overall

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