HomeGAAAll-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026: Draw, Fixtures, Dates and Full Format Explained
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All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026: Draw, Fixtures, Dates and Full Format Explained

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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The 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has officially taken shape following the Round 1 draw, setting up a series of high-profile clashes across the country.

With the new knockout-style system now firmly in place, counties face a relentless route to Sam Maguire — with no room for slow starts.

All-Ireland SFC 2026 – Round 1 Draw

The opening round sees provincial finalists handed home advantage against the next-best ranked teams based on league standings.

Round 1 Fixtures:

  • Dublin v Louth
  • Cork v Meath
  • Monaghan v Mayo
  • Westmeath v Cavan
  • Kerry v Donegal
  • Galway v Kildare
  • Armagh v Derry
  • Roscommon v Tyrone

These ties promise serious intrigue, with several heavyweight clashes that could shape the championship early.

Key Dates for Provincial Finals

Before Round 1 action begins, the remaining provincial finals will be played across two weekends:

  • Munster & Connacht Finals: 23–24 May
  • Leinster & Ulster Finals: 30–31 May

These results will confirm the final seedings heading into the All-Ireland series.

All-Ireland SFC Format Explained (2026)

The structure is designed to reward winners while still giving teams a second chance — but only just.

Round 1

  • 16 teams compete (8 provincial finalists + 8 next-best league teams)
  • Provincial finalists play at home
  • Winners advance to Round 2A
  • Losers drop to Round 2B

Round 2A (Winners Path)

  • 8 Round 1 winners face each other
  • 4 winners go straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals
  • Draw avoids repeat provincial final pairings
  • First team drawn gets home advantage

Round 2B (Backdoor Survival)

  • 8 Round 1 losers face off
  • 4 teams eliminated from the championship
  • 4 winners move on to Round 3
  • Same draw restrictions apply

Round 3 (Last Chance Saloon)

  • 4 Round 2A losers vs 4 Round 2B winners
  • Home venues decided by draw
  • Avoid repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, Round 1 rematches
  • 4 winners qualify for the quarter-finals

Quarter-Finals

  • 4 Round 2A winners vs 4 Round 3 winners
  • Straight knockout from here to the All-Ireland Final

What This Format Means

This structure is brutally simple:

  • Win early → shorter route to the quarter-finals
  • Lose once → still alive
  • Lose twice → you’re out

There’s pressure from Day 1, and counties can’t afford to ease into the championship anymore.

For teams like Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Armagh, the expectation is clear — push straight through Round 2A and avoid the chaos of the backdoor.

For others, Round 2B and Round 3 become a dogfight just to stay alive.

Big Talking Points from the Draw

  • Kerry v Donegal is the standout tie — a serious early test for both
  • Galway v Kildare offers a tricky opener for the Connacht champions
  • Roscommon v Tyrone could be one of the most competitive games of the round
  • Dublin v Louth renews a growing Leinster rivalry

Final Word

There’s no soft entry point anymore. The All-Ireland series has become a sprint, not a marathon.

Counties either hit the ground running — or spend the summer chasing survival.

And that’s exactly how the GAA want it.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
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