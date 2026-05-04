All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026: Draw, Fixtures, Dates and Full Format Explained

The 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has officially taken shape following the Round 1 draw, setting up a series of high-profile clashes across the country.

With the new knockout-style system now firmly in place, counties face a relentless route to Sam Maguire — with no room for slow starts.

All-Ireland SFC 2026 – Round 1 Draw

The opening round sees provincial finalists handed home advantage against the next-best ranked teams based on league standings.

Round 1 Fixtures:

Dublin v Louth

Cork v Meath

Monaghan v Mayo

Westmeath v Cavan

Kerry v Donegal

Galway v Kildare

Armagh v Derry

Roscommon v Tyrone

These ties promise serious intrigue, with several heavyweight clashes that could shape the championship early.

Key Dates for Provincial Finals

Before Round 1 action begins, the remaining provincial finals will be played across two weekends:

Munster & Connacht Finals: 23–24 May

Leinster & Ulster Finals: 30–31 May

These results will confirm the final seedings heading into the All-Ireland series.

All-Ireland SFC Format Explained (2026)

The structure is designed to reward winners while still giving teams a second chance — but only just.

Round 1

16 teams compete (8 provincial finalists + 8 next-best league teams)

Provincial finalists play at home

Winners advance to Round 2A

Losers drop to Round 2B

Round 2A (Winners Path)

8 Round 1 winners face each other

4 winners go straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals

Draw avoids repeat provincial final pairings

First team drawn gets home advantage

Round 2B (Backdoor Survival)

8 Round 1 losers face off

4 teams eliminated from the championship

4 winners move on to Round 3

Same draw restrictions apply

Round 3 (Last Chance Saloon)

4 Round 2A losers vs 4 Round 2B winners

Home venues decided by draw

Avoid repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, Round 1 rematches

4 winners qualify for the quarter-finals

Quarter-Finals

4 Round 2A winners vs 4 Round 3 winners

Straight knockout from here to the All-Ireland Final

What This Format Means

This structure is brutally simple:

Win early → shorter route to the quarter-finals

Lose once → still alive

Lose twice → you’re out

There’s pressure from Day 1, and counties can’t afford to ease into the championship anymore.

For teams like Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Armagh, the expectation is clear — push straight through Round 2A and avoid the chaos of the backdoor.

For others, Round 2B and Round 3 become a dogfight just to stay alive.

Big Talking Points from the Draw

Kerry v Donegal is the standout tie — a serious early test for both

Galway v Kildare offers a tricky opener for the Connacht champions

Roscommon v Tyrone could be one of the most competitive games of the round

Dublin v Louth renews a growing Leinster rivalry

Final Word

There’s no soft entry point anymore. The All-Ireland series has become a sprint, not a marathon.

Counties either hit the ground running — or spend the summer chasing survival.

And that’s exactly how the GAA want it.

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