All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026: Draw, Fixtures, Dates and Full Format Explained

The 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has officially taken shape following the Round 1 draw, setting up a series of high-profile clashes across the country.
With the new knockout-style system now firmly in place, counties face a relentless route to Sam Maguire — with no room for slow starts.
All-Ireland SFC 2026 – Round 1 Draw
The opening round sees provincial finalists handed home advantage against the next-best ranked teams based on league standings.
Round 1 Fixtures:
- Dublin v Louth
- Cork v Meath
- Monaghan v Mayo
- Westmeath v Cavan
- Kerry v Donegal
- Galway v Kildare
- Armagh v Derry
- Roscommon v Tyrone
These ties promise serious intrigue, with several heavyweight clashes that could shape the championship early.
Key Dates for Provincial Finals
Before Round 1 action begins, the remaining provincial finals will be played across two weekends:
- Munster & Connacht Finals: 23–24 May
- Leinster & Ulster Finals: 30–31 May
These results will confirm the final seedings heading into the All-Ireland series.
All-Ireland SFC Format Explained (2026)
The structure is designed to reward winners while still giving teams a second chance — but only just.
Round 1
- 16 teams compete (8 provincial finalists + 8 next-best league teams)
- Provincial finalists play at home
- Winners advance to Round 2A
- Losers drop to Round 2B
Round 2A (Winners Path)
- 8 Round 1 winners face each other
- 4 winners go straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals
- Draw avoids repeat provincial final pairings
- First team drawn gets home advantage
Round 2B (Backdoor Survival)
- 8 Round 1 losers face off
- 4 teams eliminated from the championship
- 4 winners move on to Round 3
- Same draw restrictions apply
Round 3 (Last Chance Saloon)
- 4 Round 2A losers vs 4 Round 2B winners
- Home venues decided by draw
- Avoid repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, Round 1 rematches
- 4 winners qualify for the quarter-finals
Quarter-Finals
- 4 Round 2A winners vs 4 Round 3 winners
- Straight knockout from here to the All-Ireland Final
What This Format Means
This structure is brutally simple:
- Win early → shorter route to the quarter-finals
- Lose once → still alive
- Lose twice → you’re out
There’s pressure from Day 1, and counties can’t afford to ease into the championship anymore.
For teams like Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Armagh, the expectation is clear — push straight through Round 2A and avoid the chaos of the backdoor.
For others, Round 2B and Round 3 become a dogfight just to stay alive.
Big Talking Points from the Draw
- Kerry v Donegal is the standout tie — a serious early test for both
- Galway v Kildare offers a tricky opener for the Connacht champions
- Roscommon v Tyrone could be one of the most competitive games of the round
- Dublin v Louth renews a growing Leinster rivalry
Final Word
There’s no soft entry point anymore. The All-Ireland series has become a sprint, not a marathon.
Counties either hit the ground running — or spend the summer chasing survival.
And that’s exactly how the GAA want it.