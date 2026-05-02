25-Year-Old Charlie Pike Targets Historic Guineas Win to Eclipse Aidan O’Brien Milestone

The youngest licensed trainer in Britain, Charlie Pike, is aiming to make racing history this weekend as his colt Padraig Dawn lines up in the £525, 000 Group One Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

At just 25, Pike could achieve something even the legendary Aidan O’Brien did not—win a Classic at a younger age. O’Brien was 28 when he landed his first Guineas with King Of Kings in 1998. Pike, who only received his licence from the British Horseracing Authority in December 2025, now has a chance to become the youngest Classic-winning trainer in modern times.

There is history behind him too. Pike trains out of Danebury Place in Hampshire, a yard steeped in tradition. It produced three 2000 Guineas winners in the 19th century under John Barham Day—Grey Momus (1838), Crucifix (1840) and The Ugly Buck (1844).

“There’s a great buzz around the yard this week,” Pike said during a Jockey Club media call. “I haven’t really slept—just excitement more than nerves. I’m sure those will come closer to Saturday.”

A Horse on the Rise

Padraig Dawn has rapidly climbed the ranks. A son of Saxon Warrior, the colt is out of Termagant, a Group One winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Bought for 30,000 guineas as a foal, he made an immediate impression by winning on debut over seven furlongs at Southwell in February. He followed that with a strong second—beaten just a neck—in the Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on Good Friday.

“That Newcastle run is when I realised we might have something special,” Pike admitted. “Everything went wrong for him, but the way he finished… I was very, very happy. He’s improved again since.”

Connections were quick to act, paying £30,000 to supplement the colt into Saturday’s Classic. Currently priced at 33-1 by sponsors Betfred, a top-four finish would recoup that fee.

‘A Pinch Me Moment’

For Pike, Saturday is about more than just results—it’s about belonging at the top table.

“To be in the parade ring with Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby is a privilege,” he said. “They’re the people everyone looks up to. Just being there is a pinch-me moment.”

Despite his youth, Pike is not lacking confidence.

“I’d like to sit in the first four—we’re capable of that. Obviously, everyone wants to win.”

Built for the Big Stage

Pike believes a strong mile—or even stepping up to 10 furlongs—will bring out the best in his colt.

“He’s so laid back, nothing bothers him. If you could design a racehorse’s temperament, it would be him,” Pike said. “He’s professional, takes everything in his stride, and even has his routine—half eleven every day he’s asleep waiting for lunch.”

Although both runs have come on the All-Weather, Pike has no concerns about switching to turf.

“We’ve done plenty on grass at home. If anything, he looks more of a turf horse.”

Strong Team Behind the Scenes

Regular rider Eddie Greatrex takes the mount, continuing a long-standing relationship with Pike.

“We’ve known each other years, going back to riding out together at Richard Hannon’s. We’re honest with each other—no sugarcoating—and that helps.”

Pike’s rise has been swift. After a short riding career, he seized the opportunity to train at just 24, backed by owner Gary Gillies.

“If you’re given a chance like that, you have to take it. If I’d said it was too soon, it might never have come again.”

Youth Driving the Game Forward

Now firmly established at Danebury Place, Pike is beginning to attract new owners and build momentum.

“We’ve got some nice horses coming through, and things are starting to pick up. It’s exciting.”

He also believes his emergence is part of a broader positive trend in racing.

“Youth in the game can only be a good thing. A few new faces—it freshens everything up.”

History Beckons

Whether Padraig Dawn can deliver on Saturday remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Charlie Pike has already shaken up the narrative.

And if the 25-year-old can pull off a Guineas shock, he won’t just win a Classic—he’ll rewrite the record books.

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