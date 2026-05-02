Ulster Backed to Edge Exeter to Reach in Challenge Cup Semi-Final

Ulster welcome Exeter Chiefs to the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (5:30pm) with a place in the EPCR Challenge Cup final on the line—and the bookmakers have them slight favourites at -2.

It’s a tight spread for a knockout game, but the team news from Richie Murphy suggests Ulster are going all-in to get the job done on home soil.

Big Guns Return at the Right Time

There are 14 changes from last week’s URC outing, which tells you everything about where Ulster’s focus has been. This is close to full strength—and it shows.

Captain Iain Henderson returns to lead the side, partnering Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row. More importantly, the back row gets a serious lift with the return of Nick Timoney from injury, alongside David McCann and Juarno Augustus.

That trio gives Ulster real bite at the breakdown and ball-carrying power—something they’ve lacked at times this season.

Up front, Tom Stewart anchors the front row between Sam Crean and Tom O’Toole. It’s a solid unit, but it will need to stand up physically against a typically abrasive Exeter pack.

Midfield Power and Back Three Threat

Ulster’s strength arguably lies in their midfield. Stuart McCloskey is back pulling the strings at 12, bringing his usual mix of direct running and distribution. Alongside him, Jude Postlethwaite continues to grow into the role at 13.

Out wide, Jacob Stockdale returns on the left, with Zac Ward—Ulster’s leading try-scorer this season—on the right. Add in Michael Lowry at 15, and there’s plenty of attacking spark if Ulster can get quick ball.

The half-back pairing of Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy will be key. Doak’s control and kicking game, in particular, could decide whether Ulster play this in the right areas.

Bench Impact Could Be Decisive

Murphy has gone with a 5:3 split on the bench, signalling a clear intent to win the physical battle late on.

Eric O’Sullivan and Tom McAllister provide fresh legs in the front row, while Bryn Ward adds energy in the back row.

In the backs, Jake Flannery and Ethan McIlroy offer versatility and attacking threat if the game opens up.

In tight knockout matches, that depth often proves the difference—and Ulster look well covered.

The Betting Angle: Is -2 Too Low?

A -2 handicap is about as tight as it gets. It’s essentially asking one question: do Ulster win the match?

Given the return of key players, home advantage, and Exeter’s patchy away form, the line looks slightly on the conservative side.

That said, semi-finals are rarely straightforward. Exeter will bring physicality, set-piece pressure, and enough experience to keep this close if Ulster don’t start well.

The biggest risk for Ulster is discipline and game management. If they give Exeter territory or easy points, this turns into a dogfight quickly.

Verdict

Ulster have named a team capable of winning this—and more importantly, one built for knockout rugby.

With Henderson leading, Timoney back, and McCloskey carrying in midfield, they should have enough control and power to edge it.

It won’t be pretty, and it won’t be comfortable—but it doesn’t need to be.

Prediction: Ulster to cover -2

Suggested Score: Ulster 24–18 Exeter Chiefs

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