HomeNewsWodhooh wins Grade 1 Mares' Hurdle for Kennedy & Elliott
NewsRacingRacing irish

Wodhooh wins Grade 1 Mares’ Hurdle for Kennedy & Elliott

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
13
Wodhooh and Jack Kennedy give trainer Gordon Elliott a first winner at this year's Cheltenham Festival. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Wohdooh (5/6 favourite) and Jack Kennedy finally got Gordon Elliott off the mark at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival this afternoon.

Last year’s Martin Pipe winner over course and distance stepped up in grade to win the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the expense of 2025 runner-up Jade De Grugy (2/1) and Paul Townend.

Prominent throughout the 2 mile 4 furlong and 56 yards contest, the six-year-old daughter of Le Havre took command approaching the final flight of hurdles.

For a moment, it looked as though the Willie Mullins-trained Jade De Grugy might pose a serious challenge, but it was not to be, as The Sundowners Partnership-owned mare held the runner-up off by a comfortable length.

Paul Nolan’s Feet Of A Dancer (8/1), under Seán O’Keeffe, was third, a further five lengths back, and ensured an Irish trifecta in the first Grade 1 contest of St Patrick’s Thursday.

It was a 16th success in 19 editions of the race for Irish handlers following victories for Quevega (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Glen’s Melody (2015), Vroum Vroum Mag (2016), Apple’s Jade (2017), Benie Des Dieux (2018), Honeysuckle (2020 & 2023), Black Tears (2021) and Lossiemouth (2024 and 2025).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Irish trainers to win all G1s today at Cheltenham?
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie