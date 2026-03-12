HomeNewsHome By The Lee wins Stayers' Hurdle on fifth Festival visit
NewsRacingRacing irish

Home By The Lee wins Stayers’ Hurdle on fifth Festival visit

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
60
Home By The Lee, on his fifth career run at the Cheltenham Festival, wins the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Home By The Lee was a surprise 33/1 winner of the Grade 1 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Running at the Festival for the fifth time, the 11-year-old led home an Irish-trained trifecta with Ballyburn (11/2) and last year’s winner, Bob Olinger (13/2) taking second and third places.

Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O’Brien for Cork owner Seán O’Driscoll, had finished best-placed third in the 2024 renewal of the stayers’ championship.

With the eventual fourth-placed finished, the Dan Skelton-handled Kabral Du Mathan (4/1/) cruising in behind the eventual winner coming to the last, the latter found absolutely nothing in the closing stages and faded to finish fourth.

Ballyburn, who had raced with a very low head carriage in last place for most of the race, tried to come up the stands’ side rail but didn’t find any room. His rider, Paul Townend, then had to manoeuvre out and possibly lost some momentum in the process.

The Ronny Bartlett-owned Beeches Stud-bred son of Flemensfirth took the runner-up position one-and-a-quarter lengths behind the winner.

The 2025 winner, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger, now an 11-year-old like the winner, Home By The Lee, was third in the hands of Darragh O’Keeffe, a further length-and-a-half in arrears of Ballyburn.

Seán O’Driscoll, the owner-breeder of Home By The Lee, said:

“We came here with confidence, but the odds were stacked against us in that he’s 11 years of age, it was his fifth attempt at the race, I don’t think any horse has won it after running in it five times – the moral of the story is that there’s always a first time!”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Wodhooh wins Grade 1 Mares’ Hurdle for Kennedy & Elliott
Next article
Heart Wood wins Ryanair Chase to complete Irish G1 treble
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie