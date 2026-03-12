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Heart Wood wins Ryanair Chase to complete Irish G1 treble

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Heart Wood, last year's Ryanair Chase runner-up, went one place better in the 2026 renewal under Darragh O'Keeffe. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Heart Wood (9/2), runner-up to Fact To File in 2025, won the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham.

His task was made easier pre-race with the new that Fact To File was withdrawn due to concerns about the ground. With Gordon Elliott’s Croke Park also a non-runner the field was reduced to seven for the two-and-a-half mile contest.

JPR One (18/1), in the hands of Brendan Powell, set the pace for the majority of the race but would eventually fade to fourth place.

Jonbon (2/1 favourite), in the same ownership of J.P. McManus as the earlier withdrawn Fact To File, looked set to claim another Grade 1 victory.

Darragh O’Keeffe and Heart Wood in behind him look comfortable, and then O’Keeffe asked the Henry de Bromhead-prepared eight-year-old for his effort, Jonbon could not respond.

The French-bred son of Choeur du Nord jumped the final two fences with precision and ran out an easy 10-length winner.

Jonbon retained his career record of never finishing outside the top-two on the racecourse when taking the runner-up spot in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Banbridge (3/1), trained by Joseph O’Brien, was third, two lengths behind the Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old Jonbon.

It was a first Cheltenham Festival winner this year for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead, who said:

“It was brilliant, Darragh [O’Keeffe, winning jockey] was brilliant on him. He jumped amazing, it’s just lovely to get it. Delighted. He ran a blinder last year and we probably rode him to sort of be placed last year, whereas this year we said that we would go out and give it a real go. They went some gallop, to my eye. He just winged fences. Darragh was brilliant on him. It was just one of those dream runs.”

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