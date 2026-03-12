Heart Wood wins Ryanair Chase to complete Irish G1 treble

Heart Wood (9/2), runner-up to Fact To File in 2025, won the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham.

His task was made easier pre-race with the new that Fact To File was withdrawn due to concerns about the ground. With Gordon Elliott’s Croke Park also a non-runner the field was reduced to seven for the two-and-a-half mile contest.

JPR One (18/1), in the hands of Brendan Powell, set the pace for the majority of the race but would eventually fade to fourth place.

Jonbon (2/1 favourite), in the same ownership of J.P. McManus as the earlier withdrawn Fact To File, looked set to claim another Grade 1 victory.

Darragh O’Keeffe and Heart Wood in behind him look comfortable, and then O’Keeffe asked the Henry de Bromhead-prepared eight-year-old for his effort, Jonbon could not respond.

The French-bred son of Choeur du Nord jumped the final two fences with precision and ran out an easy 10-length winner.

Jonbon retained his career record of never finishing outside the top-two on the racecourse when taking the runner-up spot in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Banbridge (3/1), trained by Joseph O’Brien, was third, two lengths behind the Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old Jonbon.

It was a first Cheltenham Festival winner this year for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead, who said:

“It was brilliant, Darragh [O’Keeffe, winning jockey] was brilliant on him. He jumped amazing, it’s just lovely to get it. Delighted. He ran a blinder last year and we probably rode him to sort of be placed last year, whereas this year we said that we would go out and give it a real go. They went some gallop, to my eye. He just winged fences. Darragh was brilliant on him. It was just one of those dream runs.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com