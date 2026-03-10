Doneraile commemorating the birth of steeplechasing

As the 2026 Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon, the birthplace of steeplechasing is in the process of commemorating the race that created a sport.

The people of Doneraile in County Cork, where steeplechasing began, is erecting a monument to honour the steeplechase.

Commemorate the origins and heritage of chasing

A dedicated committee was established in June 2024 with the specific goal of creating a lasting monument to commemorate the origins and heritage of the first steeplechase. The committee brings together individuals passionate about preserving this important aspect of Ireland’s sporting culture.

The monument aims to serve as a tribute not only to the athletes who have participated in racing over the years but also to the community that has kept the tradition alive through events, storytelling and media.

Limestone Monument

A limestone monument is set to be erected near St Mary’s Church in Doneraile, marking the historic site where the race finished in 1752.

The monument, designed to be of almost full scale will feature two horses and riders in period costume actively jumping a fence, mounted on a plinth. The total estimated cost for this ambitious project is €170,000

The chosen site for the monument is strategically placed on the approach to Doneraile, ensuring it is prominently visible to visitors entering the town, those frequenting Doneraile Park, as well as local residents and passers-by.

The committee has engaged Matthew Thompson, a renowned sculptor from East Cork, to take on this project. His expertise and artistic vision will ensure the monument is both historically accurate and visually striking.

The project received planning permission from Cork County Council last year. Prior to obtaining planning approval, funding for the monument was sourced through private donations and proceeds from a successful golf classic.

Have your name inscribed on the monument

As a gesture of gratitude, those who donated €500 or more will have their names inscribed on the plinth beneath the monument, commemorating their support for generations to come.

Contact Details

For more information about the fundraising initiatives or to make a donation, the Doneraile Steeplechase Committee can be contacted on Doneraile Steeplechase Facebook page, or email jmcronin683@yahoo.ie.

