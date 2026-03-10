HomeNewsDoneraile commemorating the birth of steeplechasing
NewsRacingRacing irish

Doneraile commemorating the birth of steeplechasing

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
37
Image of the Doneraile Steeplechase Committee's Monument.

As the 2026 Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon, the birthplace of steeplechasing is in the process of commemorating the race that created a sport.

The people of Doneraile in County Cork, where steeplechasing began, is erecting a monument to honour the steeplechase.

Commemorate the origins and heritage of chasing

A dedicated committee was established in June 2024 with the specific goal of creating a lasting monument to commemorate the origins and heritage of the first steeplechase. The committee brings together individuals passionate about preserving this important aspect of Ireland’s sporting culture.

The monument aims to serve as a tribute not only to the athletes who have participated in racing over the years but also to the community that has kept the tradition alive through events, storytelling and media.

Limestone Monument

A limestone monument is set to be erected near St Mary’s Church in Doneraile, marking the historic site where the race finished in 1752.

The monument, designed to be of almost full scale will feature two horses and riders in period costume actively jumping a fence, mounted on a plinth. The total estimated cost for this ambitious project is €170,000

The chosen site for the monument is strategically placed on the approach to Doneraile, ensuring it is prominently visible to visitors entering the town, those frequenting Doneraile Park, as well as local residents and passers-by.

The committee has engaged Matthew Thompson, a renowned sculptor from East Cork, to take on this project. His expertise and artistic vision will ensure the monument is both historically accurate and visually striking.

The project received planning permission from Cork County Council last year. Prior to obtaining planning approval, funding for the monument was sourced through private donations and proceeds from a successful golf classic.

Have your name inscribed on the monument

As a gesture of gratitude, those who donated €500 or more will have their names inscribed on the plinth beneath the monument, commemorating their support for generations to come.

Contact Details

For more information about the fundraising initiatives or to make a donation, the Doneraile Steeplechase Committee can be contacted on Doneraile Steeplechase Facebook page, or email jmcronin683@yahoo.ie.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Golden Boot Contenders to Watch in 2026 World Cup Futures Markets
Next article
Cheltenham Festival 2026 – Day 1
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie