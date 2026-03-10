Popular Bets to Make at the Top Irish Sportsbooks

International sports betting is a multi-billion-dollar industry with no signs of slowing.



In recent years, Ireland has become a major player not just in quintessential Irish sports like horse racing, football, and rugby, but also in a full plate of International sports. If you’re new to Irish online bookmakers, this mini guide highlights the top bets you can make with the best Irish sportsbooks.

Horse Racing Bets

Horse racing isn’t just popular in Ireland. It’s an institution. From the drama of Punchestown to the elegance of The Irish Derby, horse racing gets us every time. Horse racing is a fixture at the best Irish bookmakers. Fans can turn to expert sportsbook reviewers like BettingTop10 Ireland to choose the best bookmaker with these top horse racing bets:

1. Win Bet : Similar to the moneyline, bet on the horse to win the race.

2. Place Bet : This bet gives you the best of both worlds. Pick a horse to finish in one of many of the top positions to win.

3. Forecasts : There are categories of forecasts in which you pick multiple horses to finish in certain positions.

Tote and accumulator bets are also in demand at Irish sportsbooks.

Rugby Bets

Rugby has grown in popularity in Ireland, competing with other elite sports like football. Nowadays, more and more people in Ireland follow rugby and become fans of the sport. Rugby is so popular that, beyond reviewing the top rugby coverage markets, authoritative rugby sources like BettingTop10.ie can point to 25% of boys playing in community rugby sports leagues, with 16% of girls participating in local rugby leagues.

Rugby’s popularity is also strong among adults who enjoy watching top national and international games, such as the Rugby World Cup, the United Rugby Championship, and the Six Nations. Of course, you can follow all the pre-match and even live betting action for International rugby events. These are some of the most popular rugby bets:

1. Match Winner : Just like the moneyline, the match winner bet at the top Irish sportsbooks involves picking the winning team.

2. Handicap Bets : Handicap bets are popular in other sports, but especially for rugby matches.

3. Try Bets : This is an advanced prop bet where you pick which player makes the first, last, or even any goal attempt.

The correct score is a high-risk, high-reward bet for rugby matches. The winning margin is also a keen bet for rugby matches.

Gaelic Football Bets

As Gaelic football continues to rise in popularity, so has betting on Gaelic football. Gaelic football is played under the jurisdiction of the GAA, which hosts the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, as well as provincial competitions like the Down GAA Championship. There are 32 teams competing in the All-Ireland, with games played weekly during the season. Each game has a unique style based on the team’s strategies and players, which can affect the odds. Discover the passion for Gaelic football with these common bets:

1. Match Winner : It is as easy as betting on your favorite team to win.

2. Handicap Bets : Give one team an advantage in overall points to boost many bets across the board.

3. Total Points : Regardless of who wins, get the total goals scored by both teams to win.

The rise of Gaelic Football at sportsbooks makes it a popular choice for free bets and enhanced odds.

The Future of Irish Sportsbooks

The undeniable future of Irish sportsbooks is in the palm of your hand. Mobile betting continues to drive new memberships. This is especially helpful for live betting. Sports betting apps let you customize notifications and choose which sports you want updates on, with the latest odds available 24/7. AI tech helps to customize the betting experience with early signs of addictive habits.

