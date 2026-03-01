Long Jump PB and Championship Record for Kate O’Connor

Kate O’Connor was the star of day two of the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

O’Connor produced one of the standout performances of the championships in the women’s long jump.

Her opening-round effort of 6.50m was both a personal best and a championship record. The jump pushed O’Connor up to third place on the Irish all-time list and capped a remarkable weekend following her personal best run in the 60m hurdles (8.21 seconds) yesterday.

Speaking after her record-breaking performance, Kate O’Connor said:

“I’ve be training well and I was never going to enter myself into something I’m not training well in. It’s one thing doing well in training, but another thing to come out and do it when you’re under the pressure of competition. You’ve three chances to put in a good attempt as a multi-eventer, so I’m delighted I put that jump in on my first attempt.”

First Senior Title for Nick Griggs

The men’s 3000m final saw Nick Griggs claim the gold medal. The win for a first Irish senior title for Griggs, who stopped the clock in 8:14.52. His victory came after a final lap battle with eventual second Darragh McElhinney (8:15.08), and third-place finisher Andrew Coscoran.

Commenting on his first senior title, Griggs stated:

“It’s special to win my first senior title in the circumstances where it was basically a race-off. Who knows what the selectors will do but I’ve secured my auto qualification for the World indoors. There was a lot more pressure on nationals this year, usually nationals you can go out and enjoy it a bit more, so I’m delighted I was able to deliver on my race plan.”

Women’s 3000m Gold for Shanahan

Louise Shanahan timed her finish to perfection in the women’s 3000m final as she came through in the final metres to clock 9:22.47, and add the 3000m indoor title to last year’s 800m indoor title. Shanahan crossed the finishing line ahead of CNDR Track AC’s Zoe Toland, wo clocked 9:22.59, with Leevale AC’s Michelle Finn claiming the bronze medal in a time of 9:23.03.

1500m Gold Medals for Holmes and Mallon

The 1500m finals were both very tactical affairs, with both the men’s and women’s finals producing late finishes.

Lucy Holmes took the women’s title in 4:31.10 – her first senior indoor title. In the men’s final Lughaidh Mallon launched a decisive move to pass Luke McCann in the final strides to capture gold in dramatic fashion in a winning time of 3:43.45.

400m Wins for Mawdsley and Doggett

Tipperary athlete Sharlene Mawdsley showed her dominance in the women’s 400m with a composed performance to claim a third consecutive national indoor title in 51.89.

The men’s 400m was decided in a tight finish as Seán Doggett held off Fintan Dewhirst to take his first senior indoor crown in 47.33 seconds.

Neville and Akinola are 60m sprint winners

In the short sprints, Ciara Neville returned to the top step of the podium in the women’s 60m, securing her third national indoor title and her first since 20120. Neville’s winning time was 7.27 seconds.

In the men’s 60m final, Bori Akinola was in excellent form as he successfully defended his title. His time of 6.60 seconds continues his strong early-season form as his attention now turns towards the World Indoor Championships.

Other National Indoor Title Winners

In the women’s 800m final Hannah Seagrave won her first senior indoor title, while the men’s 800m final winner, Cillian Kirwan, claimed a championship record of 1:47.68 in winning his title.

West Waterford’s Kate Veale delivered another masterclass to claim an extraordinary tenth consecutive national indoor title in the women’s 3000m walk. Oisín Lane from Mullingar Harriers produced a commanding performance to secure his first senior indoor crown in the men’s event.

Eric Favors broke the championships record in the men’s shot with 19.57m, while Michaela Walsh won a 9th indoor title in-a-row. Michael Kent retained his title in the men’s pole vault with a best clearance of 4.50m.

Day 2 Results

Men’s 5000m Walk

1 Oisín LANE Mullingar Harriers A.C. 19:39.92

2 Séamus CLARKE Moy Valley A.C. 20:33.19

3 Matthew GLENNON Mullingar Harriers A.C. 21:09.38

Women’s 3000m Walk

1 Kate VEALE West Waterford A.C. 13:50.48

2 Aisling LANE Mullingar Harriers A.C. 14:07.13

3 Ciara WILSON BOWEN Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 14:21.79

Women’s 3000m

1 Louise SHANAHAN Leevale A.C. 9:22.47

2 Zoe TOLAND CNDR Track A.C. 9:22.59

3 Michelle FINN Leevale A.C. 9:23.03

Men’s 3000m (A)

1 Nick GRIGGS CNDR Track A.C. 8:14.52

2 Darragh MCELHINNEY Bantry A.C. 8:15.08

3 Callum MORGAN CNDR Track A.C. 8:16.30

Women’s 1500m

1 Lucy HOLMES Dublin City Harriers A.C. 4:31.10

2 Niamh CARR Dublin City Harriers A.C. 4:32.39

3 Madison MOONEY Tullamore Harriers A.C. 4:32.80

Men’s 1500m

1 Lughaidh MALLON U.C.D. A.C. 3:43.45

2 Luke MC CANN U.C.D. A.C. 3:43.51

3 Ronan MCMAHON-STAGGS Dublin City Harriers A.C. 3:44.77

Women’s 400m

1 Sharlene MAWDSLEY Newport A.C. 51.89

2 Arlene CROSSAN Finn Valley A.C. 54.12

3 Jenna BREEN City of Lisburn A.C. 54.39

Men’s 400m

1 Seán DOGGETT Athenry A.C. 47.33

2 Fintan DEWHIRST Tír Chonaill A.C.47.84

3 Hugo MAGEE Crusaders A.C. 48.92

Women’s 60m

1 Ciara NEVILLE Emerald A.C. 7.27

2 Precious AKPE-MOSES Blackrock (Louth) A.C. 7.33

3 Molly SCOTT St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 7.37

Men’s 60m

1 Bori AKINOLA U.C.D. A.C. 6.60

2 Max O’REILLY Riverstick/Kinsale A.C. 6.69

3 Craig DUFFY Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 6.71

Women’s 800m

1 Hannah SEAGRAVE Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 2:07.76

2 Emma MOORE Galway City Harriers A.C. 2:08.06

3 Pia LANGTON Kilkenny City Harriers A.C. 2:09.19

Men’s 800m

1 Cillian KIRWAN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1:47.68 CR

2 Callum HURLEY Ferrybank A.C. 1:48.37

3 Finn WOODGER Metro/St. Brigid’s A.C. 1:49.60

Men’s Pole Vault

1 Michael KENT SEN M D.M.P. A.C. 4.50 2 Shane POWER St. Joseph’s A.C. 4.40 3 Matthew ROSSITER St. Abban’s A.C. 4.00

Women’s Long Jump

1 Katherine O’CONNOR Dundalk St. Gerard’s A.C. 6.50 CR

2 Lauren CALLAGHAN Finn Valley A.C. 6.44

3 Anna MCCAULEY City of Lisburn A.C. 6.05

Men’s Long Jump

1 Sam HEALY Leevale A.C. 7.56

2 Reece ADEMOLA Leevale A.C. 7.49

3 Ryan ONOH Cork City A.C. 7.11

Women’s Shot Put

1 Michaela WALSH Swinford A.C. 14.15

2 Caoimhe GALLEN Lifford Strabane A.C. 13.02

3 Niamh MADDEN Nenagh Olympic A.C. 12.16

Men’s Shot Put

1 Eric FAVORS Raheny Shamrock A.C. 19.57 CR

2 John KELLY Finn Valley A.C. 18.19

3 James KELLY Finn Valley A.C. 15.49