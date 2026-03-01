Ireland second in Winter Equestrian Festival Nations Cup

Ireland finished runners-up at the $150,000 CSIO4* Nations Cup at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida on Saturday night.

The Irish team consisted of Cian O’Connor, Jordan Coyle, Tom Wachman and Shane Sweetnam.

Teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Israel and Mexico and the USA contested.

The hosts took the title – their 11th win in the 24-year history of the FEI Nations Cup at Wellington, Florida.

Ireland were tied for the lead with the USA at the midway point of competition as Israel and Colombia failed to advance to the second round over the Nick Garant-built course.

Ireland on zero score at half-way

Ireland and the USA began the second round on zero scores, after Cian O’Connor, Shane Sweetnam and Tom Wachman had all jumped without faults.

Scores of zero on the board once again came from Callie Schott and Marilyn Little for the home nation, while a rail fell for Karl Cook.

For the Irish squad’s second round, Jordan Coyle and Cian O’Connor were clear, with Wachman aboard Do It Easy and Sweetman with Rural Junior SCF posting four faults each, ensuring the hosts took a second consecutive victory in the competition.

