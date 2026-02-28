Eighth National Indoor 60m Hurdles Title for Sarah Lavin

The opening day of the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena saw headline wins for Sarah Lavin, Adam Nolan, Sophie Becker and Mark Smyth.

Eighth title for Lavin

Emerald AC’s Sarah Lavin won her eighth national indoor 60m hurdles title as she beat world silver medallist Kate O’Connor of Dundalk St Gerard’s.

Lavin produced a smooth 60m hurdles run to win in 8.07 seconds, finishing ahead of Kate O’Connor who ran a huge personal best time of 8.21 seconds to go third on the Irish all-time list behind Derval O’Rourke and Lavin.

Commenting on her victory this afternoon, Sarah Lavin said:

“I’m happy, I would have liked a season’s best but to run sub eight is a difficult task. There were things I did really well there, and some things I need to tidy up but overall, it was a positive run. I want to carry the speed and intent through the race, sprinting is one thing, working on technique for the hurdles is another, and trying to bring those together”.

Orlaith Mannion (South Galway AC) rounded out the 60m hurdles podium in third in a time of 8.45 seconds.

Adam Nolan wins men’s 60m hurdles

The men’s 60m hurdles was claimed by Adam Nolan from St Laurence O’Toole AC, as he successfully defended his 2025 gold in a time of 8.03 seconds. Leevale’s Seán Carmody took second in 8.19 seconds, with 2025 high jump champion Ciarán Connolly of Le Chéile AC taking third spot in a time of 8.45 seconds.

Becker takes first senior 200m title

Sophie Becker won her first national senior indoor 200m title with an indoor PB time of 23.43 seconds. Racing in the sixth lane, Becker utilised her opening 100m speed to break clear of the field to cross ahead of Molly Daly (Kilkenny City Harriers), who clocked 24.07 seconds for second place, with DSD’s Mollie O’Reilly finishing third in 24.14 seconds.

Becker spoke of her delight post-race in claiming the 200m title:

“I’m delighted with that. My first 200m title and an indoor PB to go with it so two boxes ticked and I’m thrilled to have taken the title. I’ve been lacking a little bit of confidence and the 200 really helps my 400 because I’m more of a speed-based athlete, so to know I have that time over 200 will give me plenty of confidence”.

Third national title for Mark Smyth

Raheny Shamrock’s Mark Smyth took a third national indoor title following a titanic tussle with defending champion Marcus Lawler of Clonliffe Harriers. The Raheny clubman held off the strong finishing Lawler to cross the winning time in 21.11 seconds. Lawler was second in 21.24, with Adam Murphy (Tinryland AC) third in 21.68 seconds.

Finals Results

Women’s 200m

1 Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 23.43

2 Molly DALY Kilkenny City Harriers A.C. 24.07

3 Mollie O`REILLY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 24.14

Men’s 200m

1 Mark SMYTH Raheny Shamrock A.C. 21.11

2 Marcus LAWLER Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 21.24

3 Adam MURPHY Tinryland A.C. 21.68

Women’s 60mH

1 Sarah LAVIN Emerald A.C. 8.07

2 Katherine O`CONNOR Dundalk St. Gerards A.C. 8.21

3 Orlaith MANNION South Galway A.C. 8.45

Men’s 60mH

1 Adam NOLAN St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 8.03

2 Sean CARMODY Leevale A.C. 8.19

3 Ciaran CONNOLLY Le Chéile A.C. 8.45

Women’s High Jump

1 Aoife O’SULLIVAN Liscarroll A.C. 1.75

2 Sommer LECKY Finn Valley A.C. 1.75

3 Lauren DUFFY Bohermeen A.C. 1.65

3 Maeve FLEMING Leevale A.C. 1.65

Men’s High Jump

1 Mohammed IBRAHIM HALIL Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1.93

2 Darragh KELLY Craughwell A.C. 1.90

3 Emmanuel OSAS Ratoath A.C. 1.90

Men’s WFD

1 Michael HEALY Leevale A.C. 9.11 NR

2 David TIERNEY Leevale A.C. 7.99

3 Robert HIGGINS Na Fianna A.C. 7.08

Women’s WFD

1 Kotryna PACERINSKAITE Fanahan Mc Sweeney A.C. 8.70 NR

2 Laura DOLAN Ferbane A.C. 6.46

3 Bridget MC DYER Finn Valley A.C. 6.29

Men’s Triple Jump

1 David ONWUDIWE Ennis Track A.C. 13.96

2 Darragh FAHY Loughrea A.C. 13.94

3 Joseph GILLESPIE Finn Valley A.C. 13.75

Women’s Triple Jump

1 Daphni DOULAPTSI TEEUWEN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 12.54

2 Caoimhe MC DONAGHSouth Sligo A.C. 12.21

3 Anna RYAN Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. 11.4

