HomeOther SportsYour Ultimate Sports Calendar 2023-2024: Dates, Events, and Highlights
Other Sports

Your Ultimate Sports Calendar 2023-2024: Dates, Events, and Highlights

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
0
GAA matches online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE

Your Ultimate Sports Calendar 2023-2024: Dates, Events, and Highlights

The upcoming year is packed with exhilarating sports events across the globe, promising fans a thrilling ride through a myriad of competitions. From the World Darts Final to the Paris Olympics, mark your calendars for these unmissable spectacles.

January-February

– **World Darts Final (3rd Jan):** Kicking off the year with darting brilliance, the World Darts Final sets the stage for high-octane action.

– **GAA All-Ireland Club finals (20/21 Jan):** Celebrating grassroots Gaelic games, witness the culmination of club-level excellence.

– **France v Ireland – 6N (2 Feb):** The Six Nations Rugby clash between France and Ireland ignites the tournament in a battle for supremacy.

– **SuperBowl (11th Feb):** The grandest stage in American football, where legends are made and history is written.

– **Tyson Fury v Usyk (17th Feb):** Two heavyweight champions collide in a bout anticipated to shake the boxing world.

March-April

– **Athletics – World Indoor (1st to 3rd Mar):** Sprint, jump, and throw as elite athletes compete for indoor glory.

– **Cheltenham Festival (12th to 15th Mar):** Horse racing enthusiasts gather for the prestigious festival showcasing top-tier talent.

– **Ireland v Scotland 6N (16 Mar):** A Six Nations clash filled with intensity and national pride.

– **GAA Football League Finals (31st Mar):** The pinnacle of Gaelic football league action.

– **Women’s Six Nations Finals (27th April):** Women’s rugby reaches its climax in this thrilling championship finale.

May-July

– **Snooker – World Final (6th May):** Cue the excitement as the best in snooker vie for the coveted title.

– **Europa League final Dublin (22nd May):** Football fever hits Dublin with the climax of European club football.

– **English Grand National (13th April):** The prestigious horse racing event captures the world’s attention.

– **Champions Cup Rugby Final (25th May):** Top European rugby clubs battle for supremacy.

– **Champions League final (1 June):** Witness the pinnacle of European club football.

– **Munster Hurling Final (9th June):** Hurling enthusiasts brace for a clash of the titans.

– **URC Final (22nd June):** The climax of the United Rugby Championship.

– **Euros 2024 (14 June to 14 July):** Europe’s football extravaganza awaits, promising nail-biting encounters.

– **All-Ireland Hurling final (21st July):** A showcase of hurling excellence and passion.

– **Open Golf (21st July):** Golf’s prestigious tournament tests the world’s best on the green.

– **Paris Olympics (26 July to 11 August):** The pinnacle of athleticism converges in Paris for the grand Olympic spectacle.-

**All-Ireland Football Final (28th July):** Gaelic football reaches its zenith in this highly anticipated championship showdown.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2024 French Olympic Games – Schedule/Timetable
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv