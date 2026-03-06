Ireland claim 27-17 bonus-point win over Wales

Ireland claimed a bonus-point 27-17 win over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road on Friday night.

Opening half tries for Stockdale and Crowley, along with five-pointers from Conan and Osborne in the second half, saw Ireland claim their 60th win over Wales, in this the 137th meeting between the two countries.

Ireland score early

Ireland got on the board early with a try from Jacob Stockdale. The Lurgan winger crossed for the five-pointer with only five minutes on the clock. Touching down just marginally right of the right-hand post presented Jack Crowley with an easy conversion attempt, which he comfortably slotted over for a 7-0 Ireland lead.

Try Ireland! Ireland on the front foot from the off and Jacob Stockdale has their first try of the night. 📺 RTE2/RTÉ Player 🖥️https://t.co/RedYzrm2BX 🔊RTÉ Radio 1/Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge – RTÉ news channel/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/P6TwTBMFN2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2026

Jack Conan thought he had scored his side’s second try of the night when beating two Welsh defenders to touch down in the 12th minute. Just as Crowley was about to kick the conversion, the referee Karl Dickson decided to consult with his TMO, Andrew Jackson. The decision was that front row Tom O’Toole had knocked the ball on at the back of the ruck, meaning the try was disallowed.

Edwards gets Wales on scoreboard

Dan Edwards had an easy effort to register the visitors’ first score of the game with a penalty kick from directly in front of the posts. The Ospreys’ kicker succeeded in reducing the deficit and brought his side to within four points of Ireland, with 17 minutes played.

Crowley touches down

Jack Crowley found himself in a two-on-one situation, played a dummy, and took the five points. The try, his fourth international try, pushed Ireland into a 12-3 lead. The Corkman missed the conversion which followed, however.

Try Ireland! The home side back in control as Jack Crowley scores Ireland’s second try of the night. 📺 RTE2/RTÉ Player

🖥️https://t.co/RedYzrm2BX

🔊RTÉ Radio 1/Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge – RTÉ news channel/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/XKcohsAo1W — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2026

Wales close the gap

With the match clock past 40 minutes, Wales scored a try against the run of play. Front row, Rhys Carre of Saracens, showed quite a turn of foot for a prop, and scored despite the best efforts of Robert Baloucoune.

With Dan Edwards adding the extras, Ireland only took a two-point advantage into the dressing room at the break, leading 12-10

Ireland dominated the possession with 65%, the territory with 60%, made 93% of their tackles and covered 286 metres in the first half but will have felt disappointed heading to the dressing room at half-time with just a slender two-point lead.

Half-time score: Ireland 12 Wales 10

Jack Conan touched down early in the second period. The referee, Karl Dickson, again checked the validity of this score with his TMO, Andrew Jackson.

Try Ireland! Jack Conan was denied by the TMO in the first half, and nearly again here, but he has his try and Ireland lead 19-10. 📺 RTE2/RTÉ Player 🖥️https://t.co/RedYzrm2BX 🔊RTÉ Radio 1/Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge – RTÉ news channel/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/CxROYN0mbs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2026

Conan Try

It took some time for the English referee to decide to award the score, but to the delight of the fans behind the posts, Conan’s try was confirmed. Crowley successfully kicked his second of three conversion attempts by that stage of the game, as Ireland moved into a 19-10 lead.

Wales hit back through Cardiff Rugby’s James Botham. The grandson of former England cricketer, Ian, the flanker crashed over left of the Irish posts following a period of relentless pressure from the visitors.

Try Wales! Relentless pressure on the Irish line and eventually James Botham makes it count – Ireland lead by two points. 📺 RTE2/RTÉ Player

🖥️https://t.co/RedYzrm2BX

🔊RTÉ Radio 1/Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge – RTÉ news channel/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/2r41sUNYfz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2026

Dan Edwards added another conversion for the night to bring his side to within two points of the hosts. It was 19-17 with 16 minutes remaining on the stadium clock.

This seemed to be the warning Ireland required. Pressure from the hosts eventually saw fullback Jamie Osborne claim his fifth international try.

Try Ireland! Jamie Osborne with a huge score in Dublin as they try and see off this stiff Welsh challenge. Bonus point secured. 📺 RTE2/RTÉ Player 🖥️https://t.co/RedYzrm2BX 🔊RTÉ Radio 1/Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge – RTÉ news channel/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/6JFzF9VJcD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 6, 2026

Despite a relatively easy conversion effort, Crowley missed his second kick at goals, as Ireland took a 24-17 advantage into the final 11 minutes of this Guinness Six Nations fixture.

Jack Crowley’s late penalty put Ireland’s supporters and management at ease as his score pushed Andy Farrell’s side to a 27-17 win.

Final score: Ireland 27 Wales 17

