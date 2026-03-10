

Sports culture in Ireland is impressive. Sports are part of the national identity and everyday life.

Fans discuss matches and news in pubs, at work, with their families and on online forums. Their interest in sports is often complemented by making predictions. In this article, we’ll tell you which sports the Irish love the most and what bets they place.

Football

Football is traditionally one of the most popular sports in many parts of the world, and our country is no exception. Sports fans in Ireland follow the domestic league, the English Premier League and the Champions League, and actively support the national team. Interest in the Boys in Green peaked at the end of last year when they won three consecutive World Cup qualifiers and will now continue their fight for a spot at the World Cup in the play-offs.

Our fans are very excited about the national team’s successes and honour their team’s history. For example, they often recall Ireland’s legendary 2-0 away win against England in 1949. That defeat was England’s first on home soil, although they try to hide this fact. How did this change the history of relations between the countries? The answer to this and another question – “is 1xBet legal in Ireland?” – is provided by the reputable Irish Independent newspaper.

Irish bettors most often bet on the winners of the match, totals and handicaps, and also choose such interesting markets as the correct score, individual player performances and match statistics (corners, yellow cards, red cards, ball possession percentage, etc.). They also love accumulators consisting of many different sporting events. If successful, the odds of all the events in the accumulator are multiplied, allowing the bettor to win a large amount even with a minimum stake.

Horse racing

It is one of the most respected and prestigious sports in Ireland. Our country is known for its strong stables, trainers and jockeys. If you have never been to a horse racing tournament, it’s not like in the TV series Peaky Blinders. The championships are held safely and attract large crowds. The most popular events are the Cheltenham Festival, the Irish Grand National, the Punchestown Festival and the Galway Races. 1xBet supports the development of horse racing in Ireland and is a sponsor of The Curragh racecourse.

Bets on winners and prize places, as well as combination bets, are very popular among punters. However, for many Irish people, horse racing isn’t just a gamble, but a social event and ritual.

Rugby

Rugby occupies a special place in the lives of Irish people and on the list of popular sports in Ireland. This isn’t surprising: our national team competes in the Six Nations tournament, and Leinster Rugby is one of the best clubs in Europe. Munster, Ulster and Connacht are also among the strongest teams in the country – they have large fan bases, and their matches are often the subject of betting.

The increase in the number of rugby predictions is most often observed during major tournaments. The most popular outcomes are the winners of the match, handicaps and the total number of points scored.

Gaelic football and hurling

Our national sports under the auspices of the GAA are a treasure of Ireland. The championship finals at Croke Park are traditionally sold out and are considered some of the most popular and significant events.

Such public resonance directly affects the number of predictions. Previously, the range was limited to simple outcomes, but now bettors have access to a wide selection of events. Punters often combine different types of bets, from the standard match winners to various strategies involving handicaps and totals. The number of long-term predictions is growing as well. This confirms the general trend towards in-depth analysis among the Irish.

Betting in Ireland

In our country, there has been a steady increase in interest in sports betting, especially in the mobile segment. Bettors are increasingly choosing not only classic outcomes, but also non-standard markets. Live predictions are also in high demand – gamblers enjoy demonstrating their analytical skills and reacting to developments. This demonstrates the growth of sports popularity in Ireland and the professionalism of Irish bettors – betting has become part of their everyday life and a source of pride in their knowledge.

