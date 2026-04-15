Stormers vs Connacht Preview: Team News, Stats, Betting Odds Shift & Prediction

Stormers vs Connacht: Team News, Full Squad, Betting Shift and Prediction

Connacht Rugby travel to South Africa to face the DHL Stormers in a URC clash that has shifted significantly following squad announcements and major betting movement.

The handicap has moved from Stormers -16.5 to -20.5, reflecting just how weakened this Connacht side is for the trip.

Connacht Squad: Key Absentees and New Look Side

Connacht are without Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and out-half Josh Ioane — a huge loss of experience, leadership and attacking threat.

That puts serious pressure on a much-changed squad:

Backs

Scrum Halves: Ben Murphy, Colm Reilly, Matthew Devine

Ben Murphy, Colm Reilly, Matthew Devine Out Halves: Jack Carty, Sean Naughton

Jack Carty, Sean Naughton Centres: Cathal Forde, Hugh Gavin, John Devine

Cathal Forde, Hugh Gavin, John Devine Back Three: Harry West, Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings, Shayne Bolton

Forwards

Props: Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Jack Aungier, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo

Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Jack Aungier, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo Hookers: Dave Heffernan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Victory

Dave Heffernan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Victory Locks: Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Joe Joyce, Niall Murray

Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Joe Joyce, Niall Murray Back Row: Cian Prendergast, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen, Shamus Hurley-Langton

This is a squad with talent, but it lacks the spine and cohesion of Connacht’s first-choice XV.

Stormers Strengths

The Stormers bring serious firepower into this game:

Evan Roos – 9 tries this season

– 9 tries this season Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 89 points

– 89 points Jurie Matthee – 78 points

They combine physical dominance with attacking pace — exactly the kind of team that punishes weakened touring sides.

Why the Betting Line Moved

The shift from -16.5 to -20.5 isn’t random — it’s reaction to:

Loss of Connacht’s international core

Travel factor to South Africa

Reduced control at 10 without Ioane

Less strike threat without Hansen and Aki

This is what sharp money looks like — reacting early to information.

Betting Analysis

At -20.5, you’re no longer getting early value.

But stylistically, this is still a mismatch:

Stormers dominate collisions

Connacht lack game control

Depth drop-off is significant

Connacht’s best chance is chaos — quick tempo, broken play — but South African conditions rarely allow that.

Prediction

This has all the signs of a long night for Connacht.

They still have quality players like Carty, Prendergast, and Jansen, but the overall drop in experience is too big.

Prediction: Stormers to win comfortably

Main Bet: Stormers -20.5

Stormers -20.5 Alternative: Stormers winning margin 21+

Correct Score Prediction: Stormers 40–15 Connacht

Verdict: The market has reacted correctly, but probably still not enough. This Connacht side is a level below what they’ve been fielding in recent weeks, and against a strong Stormers outfit away from home, that usually ends one way.

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