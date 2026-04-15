Stormers vs Connacht Preview: Team News, Stats, Betting Odds Shift & Prediction

Stormers vs Connacht: Team News, Full Squad, Betting Shift and Prediction
Connacht Rugby travel to South Africa to face the DHL Stormers in a URC clash that has shifted significantly following squad announcements and major betting movement.
The handicap has moved from Stormers -16.5 to -20.5, reflecting just how weakened this Connacht side is for the trip.
Connacht Squad: Key Absentees and New Look Side
Connacht are without Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and out-half Josh Ioane — a huge loss of experience, leadership and attacking threat.
That puts serious pressure on a much-changed squad:
Backs
- Scrum Halves: Ben Murphy, Colm Reilly, Matthew Devine
- Out Halves: Jack Carty, Sean Naughton
- Centres: Cathal Forde, Hugh Gavin, John Devine
- Back Three: Harry West, Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings, Shayne Bolton
Forwards
- Props: Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Jack Aungier, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo
- Hookers: Dave Heffernan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Victory
- Locks: Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Joe Joyce, Niall Murray
- Back Row: Cian Prendergast, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen, Shamus Hurley-Langton
This is a squad with talent, but it lacks the spine and cohesion of Connacht’s first-choice XV.
Stormers Strengths
The Stormers bring serious firepower into this game:
- Evan Roos – 9 tries this season
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 89 points
- Jurie Matthee – 78 points
They combine physical dominance with attacking pace — exactly the kind of team that punishes weakened touring sides.
Why the Betting Line Moved
The shift from -16.5 to -20.5 isn’t random — it’s reaction to:
- Loss of Connacht’s international core
- Travel factor to South Africa
- Reduced control at 10 without Ioane
- Less strike threat without Hansen and Aki
This is what sharp money looks like — reacting early to information.
Betting Analysis
At -20.5, you’re no longer getting early value.
But stylistically, this is still a mismatch:
- Stormers dominate collisions
- Connacht lack game control
- Depth drop-off is significant
Connacht’s best chance is chaos — quick tempo, broken play — but South African conditions rarely allow that.
Prediction
This has all the signs of a long night for Connacht.
They still have quality players like Carty, Prendergast, and Jansen, but the overall drop in experience is too big.
Prediction: Stormers to win comfortably
- Main Bet: Stormers -20.5
- Alternative: Stormers winning margin 21+
Correct Score Prediction: Stormers 40–15 Connacht
Verdict: The market has reacted correctly, but probably still not enough. This Connacht side is a level below what they’ve been fielding in recent weeks, and against a strong Stormers outfit away from home, that usually ends one way.