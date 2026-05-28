Connacht Team News: Sean Jansen Absence Massive Blow For Glasgow Quarter-Final

Connacht Team News: Jansen Absence The Killer Blow Ahead Of Glasgow Quarter-Final

Big takeaway from the Connacht team announcement: Sean Jansen is the killer blow.

Jansen has been one of Connacht’s most important forwards all season with his carrying, line speed and defensive work-rate. Losing him for a game like this against Glasgow’s power pack is massive.

The other major concern is the backline depth and experience available.

No Harry West. No Cathal Forde. No Mack Hansen. No Byron Ralston. Jack Carty is unavailable due to personal reasons. Caolin Blade and Finn Treacy also miss the 23 despite returning to training this week.

Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray returning to the starting side is a huge boost, while Dave Heffernan being fit enough for the bench gives Connacht badly needed experience and leadership in the pack.

Despite all the injuries, there is still real quality in the side.

Bundee Aki remains the focal point in midfield, Cian Prendergast captains the side again, while Sam Gilbert at 15 gives Connacht a genuine weapon with his goal-kicking. In a tight knockout game away from home, that boot could be absolutely crucial.

Glasgow Warriors Team News

Scott Cummings returns after an injury layoff for his first Glasgow Warriors appearance since before the Guinness Six Nations.

Glasgow Warriors Starting XV

Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (captain), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe; Dan Lancaster, George Horne; Patrick Schickerling, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Alex Samuel, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Glasgow Warriors Replacements

Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Sam Talakai, Jare Oguntibeju, Euan Ferrie, Sione Vailanu, Jack Oliver, Ollie Smith.

Connacht Rugby Team

Connacht Starting XV

Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, John Devine, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (captain), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Connacht Replacements

Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, Sean O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin, Sean Naughton.

Franco Smith On Connacht Challenge

“Connacht will present a strong challenge tomorrow evening. They have a well-drilled squad full of talent, and come here as one of the most in-form teams in the competition. “We are pleased to welcome Scott back into our matchday 23 after his injury layoff – he has worked hard and worked closely with our medical and S&C teams to put himself in the best possible position ahead of his return. “We know the difference that the Warrior Nation can make, and we look forward to hearing them get behind the team at Scotstoun as we kick off the playoffs tomorrow night.”

Stuart Lancaster On Connacht’s Opportunity

“This is exactly where we wanted to be at the start of the season, so credit must go to all the players for what they’ve displayed in recent months to get us to this position. Now we have to go out there and seize the opportunity. “Glasgow are a formidable opponent especially away from home, with an array of talented players who are very well coached, but we are excited by the challenge ahead of us.”

Verdict

Connacht are not going to Scotstoun at full strength, and the injury list makes this a far tougher assignment. Losing Jansen is the biggest blow of all, while the lack of experienced backline cover leaves very little room for disruption once the game starts.

However, Connacht still have enough quality to make this uncomfortable for Glasgow. If Aki can get them over the gainline, Prendergast leads the pack well, and Gilbert punishes mistakes from the tee, Connacht have a puncher’s chance.

But against a strong Glasgow side, away from home, Connacht will need close to a perfect knockout performance.

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