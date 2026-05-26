Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby Preview, Team News, Betting & Prediction

URC Quarter-Final Preview Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby Preview: Stats, Team News, Betting & Prediction FRIDAY, MAY 29 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow – KO 19.45 Referee: Adam Jones (WRU, 51st league game) AR 1: Ben Breakspear (WRU) AR 2: Craig Evans (WRU) TMO: Aled Griffiths (WRU) Live on: Premier Sports & TG4 Friday night at Scotstoun brings one of Connacht Rugby’s biggest tests of the season as Stuart Lancaster’s side travel to face top seeds Glasgow Warriors in the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Huge Scotstoun Test For Connacht Connacht Rugby head to Scotstoun on Friday night for their first BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final since 2023 knowing the scale of the challenge in front of them. Top seeds Glasgow Warriors have turned Scotstoun into one of the toughest venues in European rugby over the last two seasons and, crucially, they are expected to be far closer to full strength than the side Connacht narrowly defeated 15-10 in Galway back in February. That win at Dexcom Stadium proved a major turning point in Connacht’s season. Sean Jansen’s late try secured a dramatic victory that reignited belief within Stuart Lancaster’s squad and sparked the run that eventually secured a playoff spot. However, Friday night looks like an entirely different proposition.

Glasgow’s Home Record Is Serious Glasgow have lost only twice at Scotstoun in URC competition since the start of the 2023/24 season — against Ospreys in March 2025 and Bulls in April 2025. During that same period they have also produced huge European performances at home, including wins this season over Toulouse and Saracens. Glasgow finished top of the URC table

Fifth straight URC quarter-final appearance

Only two URC home defeats since 2023/24

Scotstoun remains one of Europe’s toughest away venues Glasgow’s recent form has also improved again after heavy losses away to the Lions and Stormers in South Africa. Since those defeats, they have beaten Cardiff 40-17 and Ulster 26-22 to regain momentum entering the knockout stages.

Glasgow Injury Boost? Glasgow hope to have Scotland trio Matt Fagerson, Jamie Dobie and Scott Cummings available for their tilt at United Rugby Championship glory. Stand-off Dobie and lock Cummings have both been sidelined by injury since the Six Nations earlier this year but have returned to training ahead of Friday’s quarter-final at home to Connacht. “Jamie and Scott trained last week, so we just need to see how they react.” Glasgow defence coach Scott Forrest said they will wait to see whether the pair are in the mix this week or whether they return later in the knockout campaign. Back-rower Fagerson missed the final match of the regular URC season as Glasgow sealed top spot with an away win over Ulster. If all three are available, it significantly strengthens a Glasgow side that already looks formidable at home.

Connacht Arrive In Form Connacht arrive arguably playing their best rugby of the season. Their final six URC matches produced five victories: Ulster — won 26-19

— won 26-19 Ospreys — won 21-14

— won 21-14 Stormers — won 33-24

— won 33-24 Lions — lost 33-21

— lost 33-21 Munster — won 26-7

— won 26-7 Edinburgh — won 26-5 5 wins from final 6 URC games

153 points scored in those 6 games

Average of 25.5 points per game

Only 17 points conceded per game in that run Perhaps even more impressive is their away form. Connacht’s only defeat in their last five away URC matches was the 33-21 loss away to the Lions in Johannesburg. Wins at Hive Stadium, Ulster and the DHL Stadium have shown this side is now capable of competing away from Galway — something that has not always been true in previous seasons.

Lancaster Knows The Challenge Stuart Lancaster acknowledged the challenge this week. “It’s a very, very difficult place to go and win.” The Connacht head coach knows Scotstoun well from his time with Racing 92 and openly admitted Glasgow “absolutely smashed” his side there previously in Europe. Still, there is genuine belief growing around this Connacht group.

Sam Gilbert Has Transformed Connacht One of the biggest tactical developments during the second half of the season has been the emergence of Sam Gilbert at full-back. Gilbert has arguably transformed Connacht’s overall balance. He has also become arguably the best place-kicker in Irish rugby this season. That reliability off the tee is massive in knockout rugby. In games where territory, pressure and scoreboard management become everything, having a kicker capable of punishing almost every infringement changes how opponents defend. 84 points this season

Connacht’s top points scorer

Elite place-kicking form

Huge influence from full-back That added control has helped Connacht become far more pragmatic in recent weeks. Earlier in the season they often looked like a side trying to score from every phase. Now there is more patience and game management in their approach.

Connacht Team News The return of several injured players could also be massive. Caolin Blade, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Finn Treacy have all returned to full training, while Dave Heffernan, Darragh Murray, Sean Jansen and Harry West could also feature. Jansen’s possible return is particularly significant. The New Zealand back-row has scored 10 tries this season — more than any Connacht player — and has become one of the URC’s most destructive carriers close to the line. Connacht Leading Try Scorers Sean Jansen — 10

— 10 Matthew Devine — 6

— 6 Shamus Hurley-Langton — 6

— 6 Paul Boyle — 4 Remaining unavailable are Denis Buckley, Temi Lasisi, Matthew Victory, Oisin Dowling, Oisin McCormack, Cathal Forde, Byron Ralston and Mack Hansen.

Glasgow Threats Dobie’s potential return is huge because Glasgow’s attacking tempo changes completely when he plays. Franco Smith’s side thrive on speed, width and transition attack, and Dobie is central to that identity. Glasgow Leading Try Scorers Gregor Hiddleston — 7

— 7 Jamie Dobie — 7

— 7 George Horne — 6

— 6 Johnny Matthews — 6

— 6 Kyle Rowe — 6 Lancaster referenced the defensive challenge directly this week. “You’ve got to make sure — particularly against a team like Glasgow — that you’re strong defensively because their DNA is to attack from everywhere.” If Connacht lose collisions early or allow Glasgow quick ruck ball, Scotstoun can become a very difficult environment quickly.

Head-To-Head And Knockout Pressure Knockout rugby is rarely straightforward. Connacht’s recent run has essentially been playoff rugby already. Every game over the last month carried enormous pressure and the squad has responded impressively. Their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Montpellier in April — a 45-22 loss to the eventual champions — also provided another important learning experience about knockout intensity. Historically, this fixture heavily favours Glasgow. Last four meetings won by the home team

Connacht won 15-10 in Galway in February

Glasgow were weakened that night

Connacht have not won away to Glasgow since 2010 The February win mattered, but Friday night is a different animal. Glasgow should be much closer to full strength and Scotstoun is a very different setting to Dexcom Stadium.

Betting Angle The betting markets currently reflect Glasgow’s strength at home. Glasgow are around 11-point favourites, with Connacht available at roughly 6/1 outright. Glasgow probably win this game more often than not, particularly if their returning internationals are fully fit. But Connacht’s form, confidence and improving tactical maturity suggest this could be far more competitive than many expect. Connacht +11 looks tempting

looks tempting Sean Jansen anytime try scorer worth watching if fit

worth watching if fit Connacht at 6/1 may be slightly overpriced given current form